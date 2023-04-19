Emerging evidence is that excessive aspirin at the time of the Spanish Flu (and over dosing) may have killed many. Not just the bacterial pneumonia and no antibiotics then, but the misuse of aspirin.

Start here:

‘Antiplatelet/anticoagulant effects of NK Low-dose aspirin (85-100mg daily), as a potent anticoagulant agent, is widely used for the prevention of heart attacks, stroke, and atherothrombotic diseases.

Aspirin exerts its antiplatelet action by inhibiting cyclooxygenase (COX) and subsequently reducing the synthesis of thrombogenic thromboxane A2 (TXA2) in platelets. However, the long-term use of aspirin comes with serious gastrointestinal (GI) side effects and bleeding.49

In a study comparing the antiplatelet effects of NK and aspirin, NK was shown to display excellent antiplatelet aggregation and antithrombotic activities in vitro and in vivo, inhibiting thromboxane B2 formation from collagen-activated platelets.12 Wang et al50 found that NK decreased fibrinogen levels in a cerebral ischaemic model and concluded that this was mediated by a pathway similar to that of aspirin.

Natto showed an excellent inhibitory effect on platelet aggregation induced by adenosine 5ʹ diphosphate and collagen.25 In addition, NK was found to have positive in vitro haemorheological effects by decreasing red blood cell aggregation and low-shear viscosity.51’

References:

