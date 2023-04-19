Aspirin versus NATTOKINASE? Which is more beneficial as an antiplatelet/anticoagulant? as a potent anticoagulant agent in preventing heart attacks, stroke, and atherothrombotic diseases? IMO both yet
aspirin has added risk of serious gastrointestinal (GI) side effects & bleeding; NATTOKINASE behaves similarly & 'natural' safety profile to date is lower risk; aspirin high doses SPANISH Flu killed!
Emerging evidence is that excessive aspirin at the time of the Spanish Flu (and over dosing) may have killed many. Not just the bacterial pneumonia and no antibiotics then, but the misuse of aspirin.
Start here:
‘Antiplatelet/anticoagulant effects of NK Low-dose aspirin (85-100mg daily), as a potent anticoagulant agent, is widely used for the prevention of heart attacks, stroke, and atherothrombotic diseases.
Aspirin exerts its antiplatelet action by inhibiting cyclooxygenase (COX) and subsequently reducing the synthesis of thrombogenic thromboxane A2 (TXA2) in platelets. However, the long-term use of aspirin comes with serious gastrointestinal (GI) side effects and bleeding.49
In a study comparing the antiplatelet effects of NK and aspirin, NK was shown to display excellent antiplatelet aggregation and antithrombotic activities in vitro and in vivo, inhibiting thromboxane B2 formation from collagen-activated platelets.12 Wang et al50 found that NK decreased fibrinogen levels in a cerebral ischaemic model and concluded that this was mediated by a pathway similar to that of aspirin.
Natto showed an excellent inhibitory effect on platelet aggregation induced by adenosine 5ʹ diphosphate and collagen.25 In addition, NK was found to have positive in vitro haemorheological effects by decreasing red blood cell aggregation and low-shear viscosity.51’
The baby aspirin I have says it contains aluminum lake in it. Not sure what that is so I don't use it. I will use nattokinase, olive leaf extract, hawthorn berry and high potency cayenne tincture for my heart troubles. Not related to covid or mRNA junk and I will never take regular drugs. I would try lumbrokinase, but it is much more expensive.
Dear Dr Paul, what does "aspirin high doses SPANISH Flu killed!" mean?
That high dose aspirin "killed" the "Spanish" flu?
Or that high dose aspirin killed you if you had the "Spanish" flu?
I remember first hearing warnings about high dose aspirin for children after Reyes Syndrome was "discovered". Now I think "Reyes Syndrome" was probably a made up name for vaccine injury leading to this complication after illness.
PS Sorry for all the air quotes - I think western medical terms need them.