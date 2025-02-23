ATF to go! Great move POTUS Trump! Trump to name Kash Patel FBI Director (straight KASK homie Patel) also as ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) Director! We must ABOLISH ATF & Kash is the guy for this!
In no sane universe can the ATF or did the ATF work or serve to strengthen or buttress or augment or work with the Second Amendment and law-abiding firearm owners across America
First the socialist leftist Pope is dying. No emotions on this one. One Pope, this one, single handedly worked to destroy the Church. Whatever was left of it. He did. I was raised catholic. I took the good from it and discarded the bad. There was lots of bad.
I hope he survives and is tossed out. He did too much to protect the bisexual pedophile freak filth devil animal beast priests and nuns (oh you thought nuns were not fondling the little girls and boys???) But truth is, in all world religions, we have gay priests sodomizing little boys…ALL. It is part of the process. Some say para ‘oh come on, I am like a kid in a candy shop, you constrain my libidinal urges yet put all these men and boys around me???’…no joke, I sat with a priest one day who told me the priests are the real victims after they sodomize a little boy or two. Not the child. Ha ha ha…do you get how much rope and wood we need for these people? Once shown declarative in courts harmed kids?
Now to the thesis at hand.
It must be GONE! ATF. Bring something else that is functional and does not violate our rights and over-reach! Take all ATF and excess IRS agents and put them on the border to guard there…
Good news about Kash taking over the ATF. It's only been another arm of the government used against the people. It is obsolete anyway, has been for years. I do hope Kash abolishes it.
I want to give a shoutout to someone who follows me and reads all my comments. She "likes" them all, from many different Stacks, especially yours Paul. She does not leave comments.
Thank you Flocksielady!
Re: il Papa. I'm not Catholic, but I know one staunch Catholic who calls Francis an apostate.
Francis is just another globalist/"Schwabian" tool. He needs to go, one way or the other.
Meanwhile, great news on Kash!