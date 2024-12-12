para, the same man affected was never attacked twice…that was folks, natural immunity…read the highlighted text below. This was in essence natural immunity they referred to 2500 years ago in ancient text, they did not know it then!

What I am showing you IS natural immunity 2,500 years ago…in the Athenian Plague…yes, 2,500 years ago…they just did not know what that was yet immunologically and molecularly, it was how natural immunity conferred protection…past exposure and RECOVERY conferred DURABLE long-lasting protection and when you read the translated account, they were describing natural immunity…akin to Edward Jenner’s rudimentary and first inoculations with cow pox pus from a blister…

Now to the Athenian Plague text, written for 2,500 years ago…para the same man was never attacked twice…that statement was all about natural immunity, see highlighted text below (2,500 years old during the plague)….:

The Project Gutenberg eBook of The History of the Peloponnesian War, by Thucydides

“For the same man was never attacked twice”…this my friends described NATURAL immunity 2500 years ago and what they in the Athenian Plague did not know they were describing natural immunity, does it not read so to you? Protection conferred by prior exposed and RECOVERY?

I think so.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)