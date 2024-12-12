Athenian Plague ~400 BC; Evidence existed to us as far back as 2,500 years ago with the Athenian Plague (PELOPONNESIAN WAR) that natural immunity existed, was robust, life-long, bullet-proof; super-
ior that any immunity a vaccine could confer, ever! Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Birx, Redfield, Hahn; all, LIED, misled Trump & populations; Malone et al. lied when they shilled mRNA, they knew of natural
para, the same man affected was never attacked twice…that was folks, natural immunity…read the highlighted text below. This was in essence natural immunity they referred to 2500 years ago in ancient text, they did not know it then!
What I am showing you IS natural immunity 2,500 years ago…in the Athenian Plague…yes, 2,500 years ago…they just did not know what that was yet immunologically and molecularly, it was how natural immunity conferred protection…past exposure and RECOVERY conferred DURABLE long-lasting protection and when you read the translated account, they were describing natural immunity…akin to Edward Jenner’s rudimentary and first inoculations with cow pox pus from a blister…
Now to the Athenian Plague text, written for 2,500 years ago…para the same man was never attacked twice…that statement was all about natural immunity, see highlighted text below (2,500 years old during the plague)….:
The Project Gutenberg eBook of The History of the Peloponnesian War, by Thucydides
“For the same man was never attacked twice”…this my friends described NATURAL immunity 2500 years ago and what they in the Athenian Plague did not know they were describing natural immunity, does it not read so to you? Protection conferred by prior exposed and RECOVERY?
I think so.
