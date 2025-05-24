President Trump's “Big and Beautiful Bill” in the Senate, stating he “couldn't care less” if the president is upset by his decision.’

I stand with Senator Johnson.

‘In a defiant move that has left the Republican Party in the brink of a heart attack, Senator Ron Johnson has decided to torpedo Donald Trump's “Big and Beautiful Bill,” mockingly declaring he “couldn't care less” about the former president's fury.

This act of rebellion not only fractures conservative unity but also hands the left an undeserved victory.

The Wisconsin Senator, Ron Johnson, known for his fiscal stubbornness, dropped a political bombshell yesterday by announcing he will not support Trump's ambitious bill in the Senate.’

‘GOP Senator Ron Johnson rips Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill": "I couldn't care less if he's upset. I'm concerned about my children and grandchildren. $37 trillion in debt and we're going to add to it? There is no way I'm going to vote for this bill in its current form."‘

The initiative, which promises tax cuts, business deregulation, and a nod to traditional values, is the former president's flagship to revitalize an America suffocated by progressive bureaucracy.

However, Johnson, with a disdain bordering on theatrical, stated that the plan “is a castle in the sky that will skyrocket the deficit,” according to collected statements.

The context couldn't be more critical. Republicans, who have weathered years of Democratic attacks with their agenda of state control and identity politics, need unity like air.

The left, always on the prowl, is already rubbing his hands. “This is a gift to us,” commented Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, with that smile of someone fishing in troubled waters.’

