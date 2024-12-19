What is wrong with these nutballs, these ding-a-lings…why are government people, health agency people, all these so called ‘smart’ people so academically sloppy and intellectually incompetent and lazy, specious and non-sensical, just pure idiots! Rochelle Walensky, dimwit that she showed herself to be as CDC Director, is blushing tonight when she considers hairgel’s DOLTISH moves here. I mean, where is the scientific, medical, clinical, evidentiary basis for this?

Of course, the CDC, not be outdone in stupidity by hairgel, led the way with an official write up about the one ‘supposed’ case in Louisiana. Yet all is ‘speculative at best’ at present and there is ZERO evidence of human-to-human transmission of any of this, so why this overplay? There is no indication that there is any risk to humans and it seems to me, at this time, they are trying to create SOMETHING out of NOTHING. Are they setting the stage to bring in a bird flu fake pandemic as Trump is sworn in? Again, using the fraud over-cycled PCR ‘process’? Manufacturing a non-pandemic again? Yet we do know that they can gin it up in the lab and can create (manmade) a lethal strain. Are they deliberately doing this to force us to take mRNA shots?

Is the CDC up to its usual tricks? I mean, while at HHS in Trump’s first administration, I met many of the folk at CDC and they are among some of the most stupid, inept, incompetent asinine politicized ding-dings EVER! Just pure morons! Hates Trump, must be burnt down complete, taken to down to the studs, and relocated onto Alcatraz.

In terms of a more virulent strain, related to that, I also have a stack in cue about some emerging research showing that a single mutation in bovine influenza H5N1 hemagglutinin switches specificity to human receptors (see below). Yet is that research fear-porn itself?

What the hell is going on with these people?

POTUS Trump, hurry up! Get on deck and you got to move day one to incarcerate many of these people. Get the leg work done now, let January 20th 2025 start with your swearing in and end with arrests of these beasts who brought us fraud COVID and the mRNA vaccine and moving to do it again with H5N1!

I am telling our readers and all that this is just bullocks, this is a joke and fear porn.

Also see this research paper on the one mutation:

A single mutation in bovine influenza H5N1 hemagglutinin switches specificity to human receptors | Science

New research shows that ONE (1) single mutation in bovine (cows) H5N1 hemagglutinin can induce specificity to human receptors; ‘single glutamine to leucine mutation at residue 226 of the virus hemagglutinin was sufficient to enact the change from avian to human specificity’; ‘Notably, a single Gln226Leu mutation can completely switch bovine H5 HA to human-type receptor specificity.’

Be warned, these beasts, these malevolent dogs can gin up the H5N1 (and likely are so as to drop a PCR induced fake situation into Trump’s laps so that we rush out to take every mRNA shot we could) and are seeking to via ongoing work. Why would they be doing this? What is the benefit? If they make something more lethal then that is a crime against humanity. This single mutation if they are able to do it in the lab, could have serious consequences.

‘Abstract

In 2024, several human infections with highly pathogenic clade 2.3.4.4b bovine influenza H5N1 viruses in the United States raised concerns about their capability for bovine-to-human or even human-to-human transmission. In this study, analysis of the hemagglutinin (HA) from the first-reported human-infecting bovine H5N1 virus (A/Texas/37/2024, Texas) revealed avian-type receptor binding preference. Notably, a Gln226Leu substitution switched Texas HA binding specificity to human-type receptors, which was enhanced when combined with an Asn224Lys mutation. Crystal structures of the Texas HA with avian receptor analog LSTa and its Gln226Leu mutant with human receptor analog LSTc elucidated the structural basis for this preferential receptor recognition. These findings highlight the need for continuous surveillance of emerging mutations in avian and bovine clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 viruses.’

And what tricks are they up to already? See this:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)