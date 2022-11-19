Australian alert to medical doctors with regards to myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccinations, 19th October, 2022; the Australian medical community as insane as it has been on pushing
the vaccine seem to recognize something is very very wrong; tip my hat that they are warning their medical community
Enlarged:
I think you are being VERY generous to the Aussie med establishment considering how draconian most of Australia's policies & measures were in effectively persecuting any of their citizens who dared speak out against the brutal regime's heavy handed treatment. Better late than never? I think FAR too little too late. These accomplices deserve to be in the dock to face charges for their crimes against humanity
The backtracking continues now the adverse evidence appears to be beyond challenge .
I note they still say it’s “ rare”. ……. So they are still not honest.
They are of course utterly duplicitous and need to be prosecuted and no amount of back tracking now will make , in my book, one jot of difference . A murderer is a murderer regardless of confessions.