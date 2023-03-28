Australian Senator Alex Antic: 'Massive excess mortality above the baseline average; Clearly, something serious, I would say catastrophic, is occurring' para; I would reply to Antic: "It's the vaccine
stupid, it's the vaccine! It's the spike protein, stupid, its the spike protein!" 4 prior death data stats show 15.1%, 16.0%, 17.0%, and 17.3% increases in excess deaths above the baseline average.
‘The previous four Australian ABS Provisional Mortality Statistics data releases reveal 15.1%, 16.0%, 17.0%, and 17.3% increases in excess deaths above the baseline average. Similar, if not worse, trends, are happening all over the western world. Clearly, something serious, I would say catastrophic, is occurring, yet strangely politicians and the censorship industrial complex are almost entirely unconcerned about investigating it. They don’t want you to know what is driving this, but we all know what is causing it. Watch as I speak in the Australian Senate about the tragic western trend of excess deaths.’
When is a major media outlet going to admit that the emperor has no safe and effective clothes?
Needle and damage done. No life restored by litigation. No executive even in Japan undertaking Seppuku from guilt. Is there no soul in modern man, are business executives merely Eichmann?