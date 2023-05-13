Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

KP Stoller
May 13, 2023

I testified in front of the Gove Oversight & Reform Committee in 2004 re new developments in treating children with autism. I was pulled aside by a Congressional aide and told that everyone in the upper tier of government who wanted to know whether vaccines were causing autism already knew that vaccine did cause autism and they weren't going to do anything about it.

I was told the the vaccine induced encephalitis we call autism would never have a piece of legislation that mentioned treatment and autism together because it would eventually lead to blaming the vaccines - not allowed when the government has been bled out from the inside by Big Pharma.

28 replies
Rosalind McGill
May 13, 2023

In 2000-2003 I was in an autistic classroom kindergarten age, as a teacher assistant. 2 kids were “ crack babies”, the rest autistic. One in 148 back then. The parents had no doubt about the correlation to vaccines. Ironically I went on disability from a booster shot injury & got Lyme disease during my most rewarding job ever. I remember when dr Bradstreet and a dozen other researchers and doctors all passed under questionable conditions, they had proof & were helping children heal. Years later I found out that my primary care doctor was bullied into submission, he’d been treating Lyme successfully before I met him. Threaten with defending every Medicare bill he ever submitted if he didn’t stop. ( I have an integrative medicine doctor for actual help)

2 replies
