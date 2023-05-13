Is this vaccine related? Childhood vaccines in general? Now COVID vaccines? Bobby Kennedy Jr. has been on this case for many years and we owe him praise for leading this advocacy.

‘In the beautiful setting of the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, I had the privilege of addressing a huge engaged audience who were ready to take the next steps in restoring our great nation. I crafted speech that called out a mental contagion that has set down upon the earth driven by insecurity, fear, resulting in greater tribalism and division. In the backdrop has been a >50 year meteoric rise in autism spectrum disorder from 1:10,000 in the 1970’s to 1:36 children born today. I outlined the major theories of why this is happening.’