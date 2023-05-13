Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) show an over 50 year dramatic rise from 1:10,000 in the 1970’s to 1:36 children born today in 2023; why? is this real? why are some so functional & others imparied? vax?
What is causing this? Is the case definition accurate? Is this a real medical condition? are children being damaged by societal and educational system response? McCullough raises this with Clay Clark
Is this vaccine related? Childhood vaccines in general? Now COVID vaccines? Bobby Kennedy Jr. has been on this case for many years and we owe him praise for leading this advocacy.
‘In the beautiful setting of the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, I had the privilege of addressing a huge engaged audience who were ready to take the next steps in restoring our great nation. I crafted speech that called out a mental contagion that has set down upon the earth driven by insecurity, fear, resulting in greater tribalism and division. In the backdrop has been a >50 year meteoric rise in autism spectrum disorder from 1:10,000 in the 1970’s to 1:36 children born today. I outlined the major theories of why this is happening.’
I testified in front of the Gove Oversight & Reform Committee in 2004 re new developments in treating children with autism. I was pulled aside by a Congressional aide and told that everyone in the upper tier of government who wanted to know whether vaccines were causing autism already knew that vaccine did cause autism and they weren't going to do anything about it.
I was told the the vaccine induced encephalitis we call autism would never have a piece of legislation that mentioned treatment and autism together because it would eventually lead to blaming the vaccines - not allowed when the government has been bled out from the inside by Big Pharma.
In 2000-2003 I was in an autistic classroom kindergarten age, as a teacher assistant. 2 kids were “ crack babies”, the rest autistic. One in 148 back then. The parents had no doubt about the correlation to vaccines. Ironically I went on disability from a booster shot injury & got Lyme disease during my most rewarding job ever. I remember when dr Bradstreet and a dozen other researchers and doctors all passed under questionable conditions, they had proof & were helping children heal. Years later I found out that my primary care doctor was bullied into submission, he’d been treating Lyme successfully before I met him. Threaten with defending every Medicare bill he ever submitted if he didn’t stop. ( I have an integrative medicine doctor for actual help)