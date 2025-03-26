infected birds, touching them, at the same time causing food shortages and driving prices up. I say again, focus only on infected birds (proven) or birds and animals with definitive symptoms, do not kill the complete flock, you morons. Let them (birds, animals) become infected (as I said during COVID if it were true, for infants, children, teens, young adults, adults, middle aged healthy folk etc. as we strongly double and triple down protected high-risk vulnerable) harmlessly and naturally so that we could have cut the chain of transmission and as such needing no lockdowns or school closures or Malone et al. vaccine); so let the infections run through, they will get symptoms, a few birds may die (weaker ones), but the remaining will have natural immunity…and protect others…do not MASS vaccinate as you will, as with COVID PCR-over-cycled manufactured fraud, use a leaky non-sterilizing non-neutralizing vaccine (not stopping infection or transmission) that would place the pathogen under Darwinian natural selection evolutionary pressure and yes, drive more infectious and lethal clades, variants…and yes, bad people (as they exist in CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID, HHS etc. and in drug and vaccine companies and other scientists in academia are money, power, and God like crazy) could take pathogen into a lab setting and give it infectious and lethality properties it prior did not have. This is a crime against humanity, and they should and must be hung if they did that and it is proven.

All we need to do is nothing. Just always protect vulnerable people. Leave healthy society alone. No vaccine, no mRNA, no masks, no lockdowns. None of it ever worked. In COVID. It is garbage fraud. Leave people alone.

‘Sheep were added to the list on Monday with the UK government announcing a first case had been detected at a farm in northern England.’ So EFF in what? If one sheep is infected. We have zero indication of any human-to-human spread or spread to humans.

Use nasal and oral rinses, salt and water, povidone iodine diluted, hydrogen peroxide diluted, swish and spit, clean the nostrils etc. few times a day…if exposed etc.

That is all. Go on with life, this is a move to drive fear and get you to take the mRNA vaccines. Do not fall for it. Use a povidone iodine mist, see below, buy your own, get whatever you wish, use basic saline solution 0.9%, but no Malone mRNA vaccine, no masks, no lockdowns…nothing.

BIRD FLU SCAM: Neither CANADA Nor MEXICO Have Killed a Single Chicken Due to Bird Flu Because Mysteriously Bird Flu DOES NOT CROSS BORDERS

