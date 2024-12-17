AwakeNotWoke

‘When Fauci came to office in 1968 about 6% of Americans had chronic disease. Well by 2022 the US was ranked 49th globally for life expectancy. This is something that apparently upset the new alleged "Dexter" who allegedly gunned down a CEO whom he probably considered complicit, along with Fauci. Dexter did not like that some Americans whose claimscwere denied died.mOn that topic, which we shall no doubt be hearing a lot more about, things must be kept in perspective. What happened to the CEO was wrong, very wrong, and must be condemned, and at the same time, despite some moral equivalence, it is very different to the crimes committed against, e.g., Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary. Those crimes were worse, far worse. That should be reflected in the penalty that the accused "Dexter" should receive if found guilty. The suspect currently in custody must be given the presumption of innocence. It appears that he is going to fight the charges every step of the way. That is his right. His lawyers need to ensure during the voir dire that his rights are fully protected. They must ensure that no jurors are biased against him. They must ensure that he is of sound mind and fit to face trial if he is to be tried. Something is not right. Was he jabbed? What caused his back pain? Can mRNA jabs damage the spine? It appears that he has some form of morality in that he decried the fact that Ted Kaczynski, a madman, maimed innocent victims other than his targets. He appears to have a sense of injustice, which is not something psychopaths are known for. He was upset that the US ranks so low in life expectancy by global standards. A psychopath would not care. The accused "Dexter's" associates have described him as highly disciplined and very intelligent. It appears that he was very athletic prior to developing his back pain. He was a high academic achiever. He engaged socially. He was not a loner. Why, if he committed the crime, given his intelligence, did he remove his mask instead of having a coughing fit and dizzy spell when asked to do so by the hostel clerk? That was dumb. Why did he not shave his distinctive bushy eyebrows? That was dumb too. Why was he found only 250 miles away several days later in a McDonalds wearing similar clothing to the perpetrator? Check out the incriminating document he allegedly was found with? Was it, along with other evidence, planted on him? Why did it begin by praising the agents of the you know who if he wrote it? Was he MKULTRAed like John Leake, if I recall correctly, suggested Kaczynski before him might have been He is from a Republican family but followed RFK Jr. So, apart from being a suspected murderer, he seems like a fine young man. A lot of things don't add up.’

Alot does not add up with this crime and ANW raises serious questions. The white spaces are even more interesting.