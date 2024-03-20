AwakeNotWoke shared an interesting article from 2017 about Pence, the architect of the COVID failed pandemic response, the one responsible for Fauci & Birx et al., on moderate islam
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
AwakeNotWoke shared an interesting article from 2017 about Pence, the architect of the COVID failed pandemic response, the one responsible for Fauci & Birx et al., on moderate islam
Pence, a true example of a “Wolf In Sheepskin”! He was the ONE PERSON who could have prevented the past 3 years from happening or at minimum delayed the inevitable. We all know how the 2020 elections were STOLEN!
VP’s have the power to certify / decertify the Presidential Election. Only the VP is afforded this power.
The light of SATAN has been turned on! Thank you Pence for showing us your true self!
With all of Trumps imperfections, he loves America and the people of the world! Yes I will say, Trump is a “Survival of the Fittest” type of person. But he is not an evil person!
Evil people were all around and they’re still circling him while throwing daggers! Trumps has God given protections which will continue to shield him and block the “daggers of evil” being thrown at him!
Think about it? America is being destroyed and at the same time those who are destroying our great nation, blame Trump. How can that be? It’s impossible! Good God (people of the left and the rhinos) can you not see what’s happening in America? Then they blame Trump for all the atrocities occurring. I think NOT!
How incredibly stupid are these people? How brainwashed are they?!Or how EVIL ARE THEY? Or all of the above? Evil is the only reason for all the destructive events and behaviors happening, NOT TRUMP! Face reality!
As the MSM continues to blame Trump, Biden continues to blame him. Nearly half of Americans blame Trump. I ask, are you so blind to see who’s responsible? The “insane leftist feed the insane left”! And exactly what they’re craving mind you, but they don’t know why.
Trump isn’t perfect nor is anyone else, he is certainly not responsible for today’s low moral standards and highly deranged behaviors destroying America people! Wake up! Wake up and look yourself in the mirror and ask one question, is America better off today than 3 years ago?
NO, NO and NO! America is not better off today! Not by a long shot! “Hypocrites will always be hypocritical” especially when they are literally mentally unstable and can’t see the “fire through the smoke”!
Americans and America, please listen, WE ARE BEING BURNED ALIVE! (Metaphorically Speaking) but nevertheless our great nation is being destroyed, in a myriad of ways!
“Fundamentally Transform America”! We all know who said this and this is what Obama and all his supporters envision. Please open your eyes and ask yourself another question, “Do you want your daughter battling men who dress like girls”? No, any rational, sensible person doesn’t want this, but that’s what’s happening! That’s only one example of how dangerous and destructive these people are!
Pence is the absolute abomination and definition of, a “Wolf In Sheepskin”! He should change his name to “Benedict Arnold Pence”! And it’s not only Pence. There’s a collective movement working towards the end of America as we were founded!
Pence certainly uses the Holy Name in Vain, he’s the truest representation of “Satan”! Pence has illuminated as he has hidden behind the “Christian faith”! He’s shined a spot light on himself, on Satan and he can’t hide anymore!Eventually Satan must open his “evil eyes” as Pence has done and now we all know!
We’re living in the most dangerous times, certainly in my lifetime. We’re in a spiritual battle and quite frankly, this was inevitable!
America has broken Her covenant with God our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Now America, we must pay the “Grime Reaper”! We must all find peace within ourselves and help others find their way back! I do believe the “Hand of God” will not be extended this time to save America. All of us must save ourselves with the “Hand Of God” as our guide! Not Obama, Not Government, Not Biden!
God, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!
All people must find within themselves which side they want to stand. Repent, beg for forgiveness, fight the only battle against evil we must fight and ask Our Lord Jesus for His Mercy.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
Pence has a weird idea of "moderate Islam."
Consider the case of Abu Bakar Bashir.
Bashir, considered to be the spiritual leader of al-Qaeda affiliated terror group Jemaah Islamiyah, and accused of being responsible for masterminding the Bali bombings of several nightclubs in the district of Kuta in October 2002, which were designed to maximize the number of deaths and which killed 202 people, mostly Western tourists, served less than 10 years, from 2011 until being allowed by Indonesia's "moderate moslems" to walk free for supporting militant training camps.
Bashir was found guilty of conspiracy over the Bali bombings.
When the bombers went to him to basically ask for his endorsement, to stop it, he didn't. Because of his role as head of the terror group, that was tantamount to a green light and he could have given a red light.
Bashir was also implicated in numerous other terrorism-related offences, including for involvement in bombing the Marriott Hotel in Jakarta in 2003, which killed 12 people.
That's how Indonesia treated an Islamic terror leader.
Islamophile Pence with his ideology of "moderate islam" did nothing to ensure that Bashir would not encourage more terror attacks.
It's frightening to think that such an islamophile was only a heartbeat away from being a Republican POTUS.