Babies having heart attacks in utero? In the womb? The unthinkable is happening & Dr. James Thorp OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains devastating consequences of Bourla Malone COVID mRNA shot
LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY's excellent scholarship highlighting Thorp's clarion calls to protect the mother and baby in utero! 1200 times increase in menstrual abnormalities; increase in miscarriages,
birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest.”
What say you Malone? Bourla? Bancel? Sahin? You criminals…you Nobel criminals, money whore criminals! What about you Weissman? Kariko? All of you animals…I have nothing but sheer disdain for you all, each of you for it was untested, mRNA, in LNP complex, in vaccine, you never proved out safety, never and you know to this day, not one RCT has shown this mRNA vaccine reduces death, ICU, hospitalization etc. Just bull shit speculation by you people yet you brought death…to babies, children…you all are just money fame whores! You all have blood and death on your hands and now you pushing mRNA vaccine for fraud PCR manufactured fake H5N1, H5N2 pandemic? There never will be a bird flu pandemic, you know you al are fraudsters.
‘Unconscionable Evil: Babies Are Having HEART ATTACKS in the Womb (substack.com)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination
“I don’t know if there is any other physician in the country that sees as many patients as I do by ultrasound, so I know what’s going on. I’ve seen death and destruction like I’ve never seen before.
There is a 1200x increase in menstrual abnormalities.
When we look at pregnancy, there is a substantial and significant increase in miscarriages, birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest.”
“Are you saying that babies are having heart attacks in the womb?”
“Yes. The vaccine is causing a significant inflammatory effect.”
’
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I sincerely hope that these money grubbing individuals are sentenced to a firing squad to be viewed by the world for their crimes against humanity!!
Rochelle Walensky is a murderer for telling pregnant women it was safe to take the covid DeathVax.