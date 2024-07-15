birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest .”

What say you Malone? Bourla? Bancel? Sahin? You criminals…you Nobel criminals, money whore criminals! What about you Weissman? Kariko? All of you animals…I have nothing but sheer disdain for you all, each of you for it was untested, mRNA, in LNP complex, in vaccine, you never proved out safety, never and you know to this day, not one RCT has shown this mRNA vaccine reduces death, ICU, hospitalization etc. Just bull shit speculation by you people yet you brought death…to babies, children…you all are just money fame whores! You all have blood and death on your hands and now you pushing mRNA vaccine for fraud PCR manufactured fake H5N1, H5N2 pandemic? There never will be a bird flu pandemic, you know you al are fraudsters.

‘Unconscionable Evil: Babies Are Having HEART ATTACKS in the Womb (substack.com)

Dr. James Thorp, OBGYN with 43 years of experience, explains the devastating consequences of COVID vaccination “I don’t know if there is any other physician in the country that sees as many patients as I do by ultrasound, so I know what’s going on. I’ve seen death and destruction like I’ve never seen before. There is a 1200x increase in menstrual abnormalities. When we look at pregnancy, there is a substantial and significant increase in miscarriages, birth defects, fetal cardiac arrhythmia, fetal cardiac malformations, fetal growth slowing, reduction in amniotic fluid, and fetal cardiac arrest.” “Are you saying that babies are having heart attacks in the womb?” “Yes. The vaccine is causing a significant inflammatory effect.”

’

