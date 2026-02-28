said it will be neutral, now NO MORE! Saudi Arabia said always it will stay out and now it is entering and Iran is isolated. It attacked it’s own brothers and sisters.

That is Howard Lutnick with Epstein discussing going dinosaur bone hunting with RFK Jr. ;-), not about fucking little girls as all the males around Epstein were doing and were seeking to do. They were discussing the beautiful weather.

Do not forget this matter above, it is central. It is about male pedophiles and Hollywood Madams engaging in selling and trafficking little girls to rich elite connected males in USA who now occupy power and use their lofty positions to evade capture. We have to ensure not this time. Do not think for one moment issues around the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine does not play a role in decisions.

Back to the military strike by Iran on Saudi Arabia.

The tide of this shifted and Iran has no way out but to surrender and lay down arms. By attacking Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan etc., Iranian leadership doomed itself of any role of these Middle Eastern nations helping it even by just staying out. Now it has enemies of ALL.

God bless POTUS Trump, keep him safe, guide his best decisions, and our troops and all military, I call for not loss of life either side, and I pray that there is no loss of life anywhere and this ends now with a negotiated settlement. Innocent people always die in these actions. Wrongfully.

‘Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier held calls with the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.

On the calls, Prince Mohammed “affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity and standing alongside the brotherly countries, and the Kingdom’s readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal”, a ministry statement said, after Iranian missiles targeted US bases in countries across the region.’

Saudi Arabia says reserves right of response after Iran attacks Riyadh, Eastern Province

Cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province condemned

“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory...”

Saudi Arabia confirmed Saturday that Iran hit Riyadh and its eastern region with strikes, warning it reserved the right to defend itself including by retaliating.

Saudi Arabia “expressed its strongest condemnation of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, which were repelled,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.’

Several Gulf countries were targeted by Iranian missiles on Saturday after Tehran pledged to retaliate against strikes by the US and Israel, bringing conflict to a part of the Arab world.

Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, all of which have a US military presence, said they had intercepted the Iranian missiles.

“All occupied territories and the criminal U.S. bases in the region have been struck by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles. This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said.

Bahrain confirmed an attack inside its territory and said a service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet had been struck. Video from a Reuters witness showed a plume of grey smoke rising near the small island nation’s coast as sirens wailed.

The Kuwaiti army says it dealt with missiles in Kuwaiti airspace, while Jordan said it had downed two Iranian ballistic missiles.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com