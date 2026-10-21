Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
5d

I call bs on Nate Silver’s polling, dude is not even a real pollster and blows with the wind with his fakery! That said, If the Trump economic realignment was being explained to the citizens instead on this nonstop Epstein & Israeli nonsense, dudes approval would be a lot higher. Regan had a 63% approval ratings and still lost the house. Dr you’re giving light to the wrong stuff man, bigly

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5dEdited

It's hard to believe that there are still enough Trump supporters to give him a double-digit approval rate.

Let's grant him two digits. It should be 2 digits in the TEENS - that's how bad Trump & Gang has been.

IMHO, Trump remains as POTUS for one main reason: he is an ORDER-FOLLOWER regardless of the orders given. Trump has zero moral compass, lies smoothly with conviction, and seems able to command cult-like loyalty from his followers, to the point that "he can do no wrong" regardless of any/all evidence to the contrary.

For examples: (1) Trump can be part of the largest, most evil crime in world history -- the COVID Crime -- and people will grant him "full innocence". (2) Trump can cover-up the crimes and protect the criminals of sex, torture and death of **children** (the Epstein crimes) -- and that's "okay".

And that's *ASSUMING* that Trump is not one of those Epstein criminals -- an assumption that I personally am NOT willing to grant!

(3) Trump can participate in the genocide of an entire group of people (Palestinians) in Gaza, with over 40% of the population being children, and that also is "okay". (4) Trump can send tens of billions of dollars in cash and armament to a penis-piano-player (Zelensky), and that too is "okay".

On and on and on ..... WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE THE SUPPORT OF SOME PEOPLE?

It's a CULT --- a blind, fanatical CULT!

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