Bad news for Trump from Nate Silver and recent number analysis, with Trump’s midterm approval being the lowest in 80 years of any Midterm, all POTUS since TrumanI am praying Trump takes strong step today to reverse this...this failed Iran war has doomed him, his PresidencyDr. Paul AlexanderOct 21, 20267151Share7151Share
I call bs on Nate Silver’s polling, dude is not even a real pollster and blows with the wind with his fakery! That said, If the Trump economic realignment was being explained to the citizens instead on this nonstop Epstein & Israeli nonsense, dudes approval would be a lot higher. Regan had a 63% approval ratings and still lost the house. Dr you’re giving light to the wrong stuff man, bigly
It's hard to believe that there are still enough Trump supporters to give him a double-digit approval rate.
Let's grant him two digits. It should be 2 digits in the TEENS - that's how bad Trump & Gang has been.
IMHO, Trump remains as POTUS for one main reason: he is an ORDER-FOLLOWER regardless of the orders given. Trump has zero moral compass, lies smoothly with conviction, and seems able to command cult-like loyalty from his followers, to the point that "he can do no wrong" regardless of any/all evidence to the contrary.
For examples: (1) Trump can be part of the largest, most evil crime in world history -- the COVID Crime -- and people will grant him "full innocence". (2) Trump can cover-up the crimes and protect the criminals of sex, torture and death of **children** (the Epstein crimes) -- and that's "okay".
And that's *ASSUMING* that Trump is not one of those Epstein criminals -- an assumption that I personally am NOT willing to grant!
(3) Trump can participate in the genocide of an entire group of people (Palestinians) in Gaza, with over 40% of the population being children, and that also is "okay". (4) Trump can send tens of billions of dollars in cash and armament to a penis-piano-player (Zelensky), and that too is "okay".
On and on and on ..... WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO LOSE THE SUPPORT OF SOME PEOPLE?
It's a CULT --- a blind, fanatical CULT!