Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
14m

Paul, who is Trump's superego? Who is his ventromedial prefrontal cortex? After 3 mRNA shots, do people still have one?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
18m

I think I might be in the wrong building...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_3TlrZLpQ0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture