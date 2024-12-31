Bannon and Laura Loomer unite against Musk & I just went to buy more popcorn for I AM on the side of Bannon & Lommer in this! "he is a stage 5 clinger" (Loomer~); Loomer said on Bannon’s WAR-ROOM
podcast that many people close to Trump are realizing they can’t be critical of Musk, partially because they depend on the platform’s monetization from their posts; POTUS Trump, Musk was NOT elected!
'MUSK HAS ULTERIOR MOTIVES' -Loomer
‘Laura Loomer, a close ally of President-elect Trump, railed against another Trump ally, Elon Musk, calling him a “Stage 5 clinger.”’
Laura Loomer rails against Elon Musk’s influence on Trump: ‘Stage 5 clinger’
Steve Bannon Welcomes 'Escalation' In Musk MAGA Civil War
Loomer s a trouble maker always gets her nose bloody up she does this for attention no thank you
Elon is jabbed. Vivek is, too.