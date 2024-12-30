Bannon deserves a hat-tip from me, as he goes scorched earth on Elon Musk over H-1B visas...grab your popcorn folks, now, there may be a run on popcorn as daddy T is sworn in with the toddlers
“Someone please notify ‘Child Protective Services’— need to do a ‘wellness check’ on this toddler,” Bannon wrote on Gettr on Friday night in response to Musk telling his critics to “fuck yourself"...
‘In followup posts on Gettr, Bannon argued that H-1B visas are used as a “tool” of the tech industry to drive wages down and he told Musk to “bring it.”
“Bring.It.Dude—All of It,” he wrote in response to Musk promising “war” on the issue of H-1B visas.
On his War Room podcast on Friday, Bannon referred to tech leaders like Musk as “on the spectrum” and incapable of taking criticism.
“The nerds don’t take criticism,” he said. “They’re kind of, you know, they’re a little bit all on the spectrum, right? They don’t know– they’re not deep in social skills.”’
The problem Versa John D et al wanting a class of workers not intellectuals , not academics is that the fundamentals don’t matter a whole lot in the USA. Great if your dad’s a machinist and your mom is an electrician but if dad nor mom has academic grounding how much innovation comes out of that cloth??
Bannon is as smart and America First as they come. His War Room Posse is a dynamic political force. Elon better take note.