Bannon Tears Into Elon 'Parasitic Illegal Immigrant'...



'Where the f*ck are the DOGE cuts?'

China and a third Trump term.” Steve Bannon spoke to UnHerd’s James Billot this week and brutally tore into Elon Musk, clearly trying to reignite the MAGA civil war between the Bannon-led base and the billionaire “tech bros” in President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Bannon added that “Musk is the one with the power at the moment,” but also slammed DOGE for not having much to show for its work so far.

”We are 30 days away from approving a budget for the entire year with $2 trillion already baked in, and not one penny of anything that DOGE found. It’s ludicrous,” Bannon said, adding:

“I notice there is a hesitancy to cross the Potomac and go to the Pentagon. I would like to see $100 billion taken off the $900 billion budget right now, which is really a trillion.”

Musk and Bannon have been at the forefront of a fierce MAGA civil war over H-1B foreign worker visas, which Bannon argues hurt American workers and Musk insists are good for the economy and necessary for his businesses.’