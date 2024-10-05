Welcome to the true feminists…you are a moron, a fool to think they would defend Israel.

Bari asks, has America handcuffed Israel in defending itself?

Excellent piece by Bari and Douglas. Excellent! Helps us unpack some of the issues.

‘When we planned the conversation you’re going to hear today—a live conversation with Douglas Murray—we thought it would be a searching conversation that we’d release on the anniversary of October 7th, looking back at a year of war from a slightly quieter moment. You’ll hear some of that today. But the moment is anything but quiet. As we prepared yesterday afternoon for this conversation, the war that Iran has outsourced to its proxies for the last year finally became a war being waged by Iran itself, as it launched over 100 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Israel’s 9 million citizens huddled into bomb shelters, while missiles rained down on their homes, with a handful making direct impact. As of this recording, two people were injured, and one person was killed—that person was a Palestinian man in Jericho. Just before that onslaught, at least two terrorists opened fire at a train station in Jaffa, Israel, killing at least six people and injuring at least seven others. No one understands the moral urgency of this moment better than my friend and guest today, Douglas Murray. Douglas Murray isn’t Jewish. He has no Israeli family members. And yet it is Douglas Murray who understands the stakes of this war and the moral clarity that it requires.

Douglas’s work as a reporter has taken him to Iraq, North Korea, northern Nigeria, Ukraine, and most recently, to Israel. Douglas remained in Israel for months as he reported back with clarity, truth, and conviction. Douglas is the best-selling author of seven books, and is a regular contributor at the New York Post, the National Review, and here at The Free Press, where he writes our beloved Sunday column: “Things Worth Remembering.” There is no one better to talk to in this moment, as we watch in real time as the Middle East—and the world as we know it—transforms before our eyes. If you like what you hear on Honestly, the best way to support us is to go to TheFP.com and become a Free Press subscriber: https://thefp.pub/3LY0YKB’

