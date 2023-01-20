SOURCE:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796

A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found.

Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine.

Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard Ms. Shaw suffered blood clots in the brain which ultimately led to her death.’