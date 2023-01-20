BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) prior stunning news story title: "Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine"; do not forget Lisa & this statement on why she died!
radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; fact is that the spike protein is the deadly portion of the virus, synthetic or via infection; what about the mRNA?
SOURCE:
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-58330796
A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found.
Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died at the age of 44 in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine.
Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard Ms. Shaw suffered blood clots in the brain which ultimately led to her death.’
The hangout here is: Astra Zenica is dangerous (like J&J), but Pfizer is ‘still safe’.
This is how these charlatans roll.
Not happy she died but happy that the truth as far as cause of death was disclosed. Not happening often enough and I hope the coroner doesn’t suffer any consequences for telling the truth.