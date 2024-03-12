When Biden said it, when Trump said it, they had no idea what they were saying…none, just what people told them to say and we know how well informed Trump was before by his ‘ADVISORS’; advice that ended up killing us with lunatic fraud lockdowns and vaccine….we need 50 to 80 more years of in vitro dish, animal research, tremendous safety studies on mRNA, massive ethical debate before we can even look at this anymore…mRNA by Malone, Bourla, Kariko et al. failed and killed. These were criminals IMO for bringing anything that lacked the proper long-term safety studies and now we see the result.

So when they talk about mRNA to cure cancer, it’s worth the toilet paper you used today…this is money making GRIFT by vaccine makers etc. these are pure power and money grifters. that’s all. All of it is bullshit now, makes no sense and just grifters grasping out to find something else to push in front of you. Anything that sticks to the wall…

I want you to step back, think critically and close your pockets to these criminal thieves. All of the COVID movement is a fraud…all of it…few in it are legit. They pretend and play victim, they do things and then run to their media to cry as a victim…’oh boo hoo he wrote harsh on me, oh boo hoo’…its all a grift people. they assume you are stupid…you are not. these bitches should get up and go get a proper job and pay tax like normal people, stop the grifting.