Be careful POTUS Trump, if election is close, people like Malone can align with Kennedy Jr. or with Biden to say stop the shots that you are praising & Biden can say stop mandates & shots; we are
dealing with whores here and they can turn on you...you continue praising the shot, there is a likelihood Biden can say the shots came from you...and place deaths etc. on you...be careful
you got to understand, this is not about right vs wring, its money whores in glee pimping where they could get money…these people sell their mothers for $2
When Trump praises WARP speed we all cringe, why can't he get that and be like- oh hey those bastards lied to me. I've seen how the people have heckled and booed at him at his rallies. Heck I was one of those people I'm sure half of the Casper Event Center in Casper Wyoming heard me shouting, Those shots are killing people, stop them!
I can only hope to hell he is playing dumb for his few supporters who still believe vaccines work and those on the left that can't deny how shitty life has become or have had enough family members die suddenly and unexpectedly, that is he is trying not to scare those few away, because that might throw off the algorithm calculation by Dominion or something. I just shake my head at how flipping wild the world has become. As in wild dystopian bat shit cray cray.