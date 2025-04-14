The patient did not experience any liver-related symptoms or side effects, a Pfizer spokesperson said in a statement. They added that the patient’s liver enzymes “recovered rapidly” after they stopped taking the pill, which is an oral GLP-1 drug called danuglipron. The statement suggests that the patient’s liver enzymes were elevated, which often indicates damage to cells in the organ and is an issue that has been linked to some other obesity drugs.’

Pfizer scraps daily weight loss pill danuglipron after a liver injury