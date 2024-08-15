Be warned about Kamala Harris's intent to release ALL, all illegals, migrants, refugees held in DETENTION centers on day one (1) if she is elected as POTUS! That means the genitals of your wives &
daughters will be brutalized, they will be raped & they will be killed! Then-Senator Kamala Harris promised to free all criminal illegal aliens if elected president during a town hall in Iowa City,
Iowa in October 2019.
“I want to know, when you become president, would you be committing to close the immigration detention centers?” an attendee asked Kamala Harris.
“Absolutely, on day one. On day one,” Kamala Harris said.’
The issue is how does the democrat party in America still exist? The party is quite literally a criminal organization destroying America. This is no political party, this is a criminal organization, the democrat party.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
We're in great danger already because of these psychopathic Marxists!
Trump's gotta keep banging the drum on this. Ads on radio/TV, him in person at every chance he can bringing up the real life stories of what is happening, these girls and women being the first ones to go thru the expected brutality and
violence and damage and even death. And more to come! I tell my daughter, be careful when you're out. Keep your head on a swivel! It's nasty out there!!
I've said it before ... I'll say it again ... if Trump wants to win ... all he needs to do ... is unload the truth about the bioweapons disguised as mRNA 'vaccines' ... apologize for being duped ... and it would change the World overnight ...
If Biden steps aside ... and Kamala becomes President ... forget about Nov ... Trump will be history ... because Blinken is already starting WWIII in Ukraine and Gaza ... and Kamala will punch those launch codes in, with her 'Deep State' husband whispering in her ear ... and it will be bye bye election as all the 'Deep State' rats scurry into 50,000,000 sq ft nuclear bunkers ... that are all fully stocked right at this moment ...
It looks like another 'coup' is happening right now ...
'Dickhead' Trump (he should have chosen Kari Lake as VP) has one shot ... right at this moment ... to start unloading about the bioweapon 'vaccines' ... or the 'Deep State' is going to, once again, sweep him aside ...
It doesn't matter that Kamala is an idiot ... what matters is the 'Deep State Machine' backing her ...
Go on 'X' again Trump ... with Elon ... and unload the truth about the 'vaccines' ... for the World to hear
Save the World Trump ... or slump off back to Mar a Lago ... and offer 90% discounts on your merch!
pb