I support this President, I never thought he is a nefarious man….I think in 2.5 years he can still end up on Rushmore yet he has serious lifting and fixing as his legacy at this time is in the toilet…re COVID deadly ineffective mRNA vaccine, OWS lockdowns, school closures ended up in US children hanging themselves, Epstein pedophilia where men around the President have sought Epstein who we know was into fucking little girls, ICE disaster, cost of living, gas, inflation, busted economy, tariffs, crime and now this catastrophic Iran bombing that had no sound basis and we lost troops and equipment and killed innocent people and children…re Minab…with no remorse.

I do think his decision making re Iran bombing with Israel will go down as the greatest military foreign policy blunder clusterfuck in history…devastation of a decision…devastating as leaves him now with no good option as he is trapped…ceasefire means he has surrendered and does not know where to turn…and he could just as easy end it and bring troops home…and he is being misled catastrophically if they sold him that they, the dry drunk Hegseth can do a ground invasion…Iran is waiting for our troops. do not do it. Bring our troops home Mr. President.

They say 8 days from now congress may pull the plug on him…I doubt it. The military industrial complex owns the congress, both sides.

Please tell me I am in a dream. Is it that we in the west and we lighter skinned people always think the muslims, the arabs, brown and black people are just like that, just because, they are fodder, they MUST be BAD people? must be! we will create wars if we have to so that we can go take their shit from them, their resources, these bitches just don’t deserve their stuff…we gots to have it, its in our ‘national security’….interests…is this it?

I am trying to find the reason for the bombing of Iran for nothing, ZERO out of the White House, out of the entire administration, out of POTUS Trump, out of the dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth…makes any sense. In fact, we all know its just lies. Spin.

POTUS Trump, you were lied to and misguided into getting into this war. It is time you ended this, way past time. No nation can win a war based on aerial bombing. None! Boots on the ground will be a disaster…I have always said this was wrong and I continue to say this. This is indefensible. No sound argument can be made to defend what you did and the global economy is about to fall off a cliff…a global depression is a real possibility.

So now we face a catastrophe with this Iran bombing and we are now faced by a coming summer, early to late, where two (2) statements will potentially be made:

1)the war in Iran was a devastating defeat for USA and Israel

and

2)USA with Ukraine was defeated against Russia

Two wars the USA is fighting in as proxies…and both will be losses.

Now consider this statement that really reads as a SURRENDER by the great USA and how did we get here? So we cannot win so we will sit it out? Now an ‘indefinite’ ceasefire like how we extended the ‘2 weeks to bend the curve’ in the fraud COVID.

‘TRUMP SAYS ‘NO TIME PRESSURE’: Despite the mounting global economic consequences, Trump said there is “no time pressure” in talks with Iran and “no time frame” on ending the war after he extended the ceasefire.’

Reports are that 80 to 85% of Iranian missiles are getting through to Israel and reports are that Iran has all of its key missiles in tact.

We cannot even walk away now…why? because the 4 key objectives you POTUS Trump and Hegseth said were the objectives have not come through, we FAILED, we lost, for none of these are even near coming through:

1)regime change…still intact

2)ending nuclear enrichment…still intact

3)ending their ballistic missiles…still intact

4)ending Iran’s support for terror entities like HAMAS and Hezbollah…still intact

and now Iran controls the Straits of Hormuz they did not prior to the bombing.

The USA has failed (the victory narrative will NOT work, this is a devastating LOSS for the USA and Israel; Iran is in the driver’s seat, and should not be but they are) to achieve any of the 4 objectives above and Iran even made inoperable the USA military bases across the Gulf States. The legacy US media is not reporting the truth for us the population to be informed. You are acting for us and you must inform us. With the truth. Iran seems to not even be willing to allow us to walk away.

‘Trump has eight days to make up his mind on Iran

Clock ticking on president’s ability to wage war without congressional approval, limited to 60 days by 1973 legislation’

First that statement below is a lie by whiskey Pete:

Because our intel agencies now tell us in congress that:

‘A Pentagon intelligence agency assessment says Iran still has significant military capabilities

U.S. intelligence is at odds with public declarations by President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said the Iranian Air Force was “wiped out” and the Navy is “at the bottom of the sea.”’

So we attack and attack and take and take? their oil means that much? But we have ours? so we want to use theirs before ours? Is it ‘predictability of supply’ (thus a pliable compliant regime) that worries us to the point of invasion and plunder? so we want to force into place, regimes that will do our bidding as to their resources and oil? seems this was done to Iran since 1940s…by both British and USA. yet history too is replete with evidence of how we raped all in slavery and colonization of the Caribbean et al. and built all those castles and jewels across Europe on the back of blacks and Indians…in Caribbean…UK owes everything, France et al. all those colonizing nations, Portugal, Italy et al., fighting wars on the high seas in Caribbean and Atlantic over islands and nations that did not belong to you…we in Europe and west owe everything to the brown and black slave, their blood and treasure, blacks and Indians who you took their land resources and built your castles that gleam today…in Europe, your riches came from them, the brown and black slave…the blood of browns and blacks were the mortar for your castle walls. The China plates you eat off of, today, your tea cup, there is blood and sweat and pain from the slave that allows you to sip your tea…from it.

POTUS Trump, please focus on the Rocket Man…he is not playing for second place, he wants to rule too…can you imagine a quartet that IS coming of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia? They will rule the world and what happens if India decides to join in? A quintet? You think impossible, well see below.

Huge praises POTUS Trump, huge hugs, misguided and WRONG, and you having made catastrophic terrible decisions on fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic COVID, on deadly lockdowns, on the deadly Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Pfizer, Moderna, Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine that killed so many, that is causing crushing exploding all types of cancers and in younger and younger persons who took the vaccine and boosters, I still do support you tremendously for among the twisted demons we have as options, you remain the best. You remain the best to me. I do think you are a good person inside seeking to do good by Americans, love of nation, flag etc. you are ruthlessly smeared. IMO wrong at times. but I do think you are inept and a terrible deal maker…I do…took me some time…your decisions in COVID, the lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine, this Iran Bombing, how the Epstein scandal is being handled, ICE shooting of Americans disaster via Mile-High sex jets girl Noem…saying it does not make it so. This Iran situation proved it. Now your dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth led decisions have placed you in trouble…we are trapped…our military is unless you bring them home. You need to take an off-ramp and declare a victory…we are on the verge of a serious escalation ladder that we cannot win…our troops will be at serious risk.

Huge praise to you POTUS Trump, blessings, may the good Lord keep you safe, protect you, cover you with peace, gracious mercy and favor, that you may win as America wins…that you may have success, I want you on Rushmore!

This Iran disaster bombing will go down as the greatest foreign policy disaster ever and it happened under you POTUS Trump, so please, just man up, you did bad, big bad here! and you are trapped seeking a way out. The indefinite ceasefire means surrender. This is where the USA has been taken to today. Just mea culpa…I support you yet am disgusted by what you all did here! Just stop, leave, withdraw our troops and let the repairs begin. Thank you Sir!