Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Terry Penn's avatar
Terry Penn
37m

Don't worry about North Korea, that is why our satellites have laser beams to shoot those rockets down as they are lifting off the pad. Tousi tv has a lot of up to date, action reports. Also, the Navy Seals have deployed ...don't forget, IRGC slaughtered what 35-40k dissidents.

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Anthony Tasker's avatar
Anthony Tasker
26m

Its not about the nukes , it's about deep state control of the fundamentalist regime and the oil

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