“I have not come for what you hoped to do, I have come for what you did”.

This stack by ‘Being Nobody, Going Nowhere’ is heavy and with strong words but I found interesting, with a lot of good information, I personally learnt some new issues and provoked my thought, so I am sharing:

Yes, I still needed “expert authority voices” to confirm my inner knowledge and common sense. I still needed validation and felt more secure hearing an “expert” agree with me. Not anymore, thanks God. (And I mean that literally.) I didn’t realise then that “my idol” was much less informed and way more idiotic than myself. After all, he took these untested injections and almost died from them. I didn’t, despite not having invented the technology. All these “experts”, even the so-called resistant “experts” with fancy titles, can all get lost until they prove their humanity, humbleness, courage and common sense to me in action, not words. I think you read my mood by now: I am pissed off and angry, and I make no excuse for it. Angry people cause meaningful changes. Always have, always will. But anger is different from violence. I hate violence, but I like healthy anger. Anger is the most natural reaction when someone abuses or takes advantage of us. It builds meaningful boundaries. Bandits take you more seriously. I know that all these liberal and radical feminists out there want to turn every angry boy into a non-angry complacent self-doubting pussy for a reason. I bet that the most useful idiots for the elites are the armies of studied intellectuals. Those toxic, ideologically captured feminists with fancy titles run the majority of deep-state bureaucratic positions these days. Somehow, they think that it is only white, old men who yield to the perverted sexual arousal of power and are completely unaware that women of any race or colour yield to the same toxic perverted sexual arousal of power. That’s why - like the old white men - they get completely out of shape and are amongst the ugliest examples of the human species the world has ever seen. I never could and never will have any respect for any ugly leader. And the ugliness starts in the heart, thirsting for power. But back to Malone. Of course, the days when I admired him are long gone. Not many leaders have the integrity to be in a position of power because of their lack of true spirituality. It is based on intimately knowing their false self (ego) and true self through daily spiritual practice, which will equip them with an authentic and profound integrity we can trust. These leaders are almost unheard of these days. Most of our leaders are selfish narcissists who are very clever in deceiving the stupid, naive masses. That’s why history is littered with horrific leaders who only brought misery, oppression, and darkness to the people. One stand-out exception to this rule was Mahatma Gandhi, a deeply spiritual man who freed India for the people in a peaceful way. That doesn’t mean he or the people were not angry about being oppressed by the British invaders in their own country. But Mahatma managed to use this lingering anger energy in a controlled, persistent, and constructive way rather than let it explode in a violent, destructive way that does nothing for the people and only disperses the usefulness of anger for change. That’s why authoritarian regimes often deliberately provoke angry but peaceful demonstrators by shoving extremely aggressive-looking, fear-inducing, powerful riot police in transhuman-looking uniforms into their faces. There are three common tactics to turn angry people into violent people:

They set parameters around demonstrations to herd them in. This escalates the fear and violent aggression in the initially peaceful group. Our symptomatic nervous system goes into immediate fight-or-flight mode, but fighting seems the only option when flight is impossible. They know that, of course. If they wanted peaceful demonstrations, they wouldn’t do that, keep a low profile, and only intervene for rare destructive acts of the very few troublemakers and out-of-control people in the group. Often, some of these troublemakers are disguised police agitators within the group. (Forgive me for not providing links—it is too time-consuming for a free publication. Research yourself if you doubt me, please.) Most mainstream people doubt this tactic because they don’t think deeply enough to see the genius yet evil rationale behind it. Authoritarian systems want violence for several reasons, but one of them is to disperse the underlying anger in the population and lower the anger charge before it spreads too far and is harnessed in a deliberate, intelligent, persistent, non-violent and disciplined movement that is much more dangerous to the system as the occasional violent demonstration. It is essential to know this mechanism within ourselves, and each of us has to learn to use our anger constructively against the totalitarian regime because violence will always work in their favour. It helps them convince the scared sheeple majority that the “radicals” cause the trouble, not themselves. It also convinces them that more “emergency laws” and “surveillance” are needed to keep them in check.

Back to Malone I still don’t think he was deliberately planted or captured opposition as many do, but I keep alert to this scenario as one possibility in this increasingly wicked world. I always felt that his unchecked ego and ambitions were his most significant liabilities, so I lost trust in him. The pivotal moment for me was when he sued the Braggins for “defamation”. I was no reader, nor did I know them at the time. I had no idea what the “defamation lawsuit” was about, and I didn’t care. However, it gave me valuable insight into Malone’s character, and I let him know about it in the comments before I unsubscribed. A man who “fears” for “his” reputation can’t be trusted. And a man who can’t deal with it himself and runs to the courts seemed weak to me. Shortly after, he went into “echo chamber mode” with his Substack and only allowed paying fangirls and boys to comment—a sure sign of a weak, insecure ego that can’t handle critiques or trolls. When he endorsed Trump before Kennedy did, as he proudly brags about in the above article, I knew he was out for a position of power in the new administration. So the former leader of the anti-Covid, anti-vax movement, travelling the world organizing resistance against what happened during the so-called pandemic, is now endorsing a man

who did a massive U-Turn from rightly playing down the pandemic theatre initially to the still bragging-about-it architect of “operation warp speed” that brought us the mad COVID restrictions and dangerous and ineffective vaccines. who still endorses the vaccines and falsely brags that they saved hundreds of millions of lives and were a success. who openly declares on The Joe Rogan Experience BEFORE the elections that “big pharma” are his friends.

For fucks sake, either everything Malone did before was a lie, or his unsatiable hunger for fame and influence makes him bridge this colossal “cognitive dissonance.”

Fuck you, too, Del Bigtree, trying to sweet talk bullshit.

But on second thought, I am not even sure if Malone belongs to the “medical resistance group.” He doesn’t seem that upset or angry about it. All I see him doing is “recalibrating expectations” and whitewashing everything.

Me, me - chose me, please Mr. Trump and transition team.

All these Marone Substack sheeple votes and glowing Trump reviews surely will be repaid, will they?

How does he console the betrayed Christians?

Easy, very easy. Religious people are by far the most manageable group to manipulate. After all, most of them are programmed from birth to “believe”, no matter how insanely stupid and illogical the stories are. They are also programmed to always submit to a higher force. So here we go: Second, I wish to address those persons who place their faith in God. We cannot see into the future, and we cannot know the plan. There is a season for all things, and this is a season of testing. There will be a winnowing, and by their actions, (good or bad) we shall know them. Take solace in these truths, and allow time for things to declare themselves. I counsel that we should strive to act in a mature fashion, avoid overreaction, watch carefully, and stay true to ourselves, our ethics, our principles, and our souls. Malone “councels” us on religious matters, too—another one of his areas of expertise. In other words, he says: “Accept whatever we do as God’s will, no matter how wicked.” Religious by-the-book Christians are hopeless in doing anything themselves but wait for Jesus to come and “save” them. How convenient for any ruler. I would say that Christianity as a religion is perfect for any authoritarian system. Maybe that’s why it has been around for 2000 years. The only time Christianity as a religion was seriously demolished was during those early democratic attempts after WW II. The authoritarian powers during the other 1950 years did get along quite well with religious Christians. Of course, Jesus wouldn’t be regarded as a good Christian at all today as he furiously challenged the corrupt, oppressive Orthodox Jewish religion of the time and was ultimately killed for it by them. It wasn’t the Romans that asked for his crucifixion; it was the corrupt Jewish clergy. Will the passive gullible obeying Christians sitting on their non-rebellious submitting fat arses waiting for their “saviour” ever get wise to these dynamics? I doubt it. Instead, they will pray for their fellow Christian leaders, Trump and Malone and trust that God will guide them as they did for the past 2000 fucking years. Fuck you, Malone. And to finish the “document of absolute betrayel”, he plays the “Rome wasn’t built in a day” card, once again, AFTER the election. BEFORE the elections, it was all about how Trump would sweep into the white house with wrath and vengeance and destroy the evil globalist deep-state operators in one big strike. Third, Rome was not built in a day. Stay focused on long-term objectives. Be strong and firm in your resolve. The MAGA/MAHA movements are broad-based and grounded in solid logic. These movements are not one person, or one administration. […] I can’t wait for President Malone to finish the job in 28 years. And then this: I can guarantee this new administration will not eliminate government corruption. It will not end the power of the US Federal “deep state.” It will not end all wars. It will probably not even end the Senior Executive Service. It will not break the back of the pharmaceutical/industrial complex, military/industrial complex, censorship/industrial complex, or even stop the deployment of psychological warfare on Western citizens by their own governments. It will probably not stop Silicon Valley from practicing surveillance capitalism or colluding with the US, EU governments, and UN/WHO/WEF to censor speech. And it will not stop the weaponization of fear of infectious disease to control populations. So why the fuck did everyone vote for Trump then? Because of this? But it might set these things back if it acts from a position of strength and courage. It “MIGHT SET THINGS BACK IF…..” So much about “recalibrating expectations”. I think the proper term would be “completely slaughtering expectations.” FUCK YOU, MALONE I never liked Trump and encouraged everyone not to vote. I never believed he would or even could make any significant changes. He is a globalist shill and in their pocket. I was very sceptical that any meaningful health changes would happen under Trump. And yet, I am still pissed off by how quickly and swiftly the betrayal is normalized by Malone. I can’t imagine how a “medical freedom advocate” who truly believed in Trump must feel right now. With some “Schadenfreude”, I mocked them to buy medicine for their hopium hang-over. Now, I feel sorry for them. This is brutal. And Malone finally shows his true face. Fuck, he really wants that job, doesn’t he.’

Fuck You, Dr. Robert Malone !!!