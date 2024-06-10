I AM a nativist, a populist, sovereigntist…all three…I reject globalists…I want my people first, my nation first, I don’t give a fuck about your nation…you tend to yours…call me when in trouble and I will see how to help…its time USA give NO money to no one, fix our nation first and our people and deport all illegals and close the borders, ensure our military is so lethal that if you poke us you will bear the brunt and never do again…