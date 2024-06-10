Belgian Prime Minister resigns, LePen set to topple Macron in France; the bell tolls for globalism and these criminal malfeasants, the bell tolls for Globalists as we USHER in 45; it is time, it is
time that we get back USA & others their nations; it is your battle, not ours but we will lead the way in USA with our 2nd amendment strapped at our sides; Globalism is DEAD! they dont know it yet
I AM a nativist, a populist, sovereigntist…all three…I reject globalists…I want my people first, my nation first, I don’t give a fuck about your nation…you tend to yours…call me when in trouble and I will see how to help…its time USA give NO money to no one, fix our nation first and our people and deport all illegals and close the borders, ensure our military is so lethal that if you poke us you will bear the brunt and never do again…
They are going to rig ALL selections just like they’ve been doing for decades! All over the world. Mexico just got a communist president and Macron isn’t going anywhere. I know I’m blackpilling, but If “We The People “ don’t get off our pampered behinds it’s over! “ Too Big To Rig” now!
"The bell tolls for the Globalist criminals"? Really?
There is just *ONE* way for that to happen, and I don't see it.