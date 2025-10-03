on this I give a hat tip to Alex and agree the game is fully rigged…so we got to get them in court and at the ballot box…do not stop.

Berenson is 100% correct and may have just costed him his interview with Trump officials…all that washing and cupping for nothing but you got my admiration and that means much more Alex…say thank God!

gggeeezzzzeeee, how could Trump have that killer Bourla in the White House? who phucked us? who on that stage is still phucking us? yopu have that moron Mr. Chip in the arm Oz getting tax payer money, that inept idiot? on our dime? Makary the clown? heading FDA and have done nothing? I bet you and wager you, in 3.5 years after all the bullshit talk by the 2028 elections, like the cover up at the RNC and DNC conventions, no COVID, no OWS, no mRNA vaccine words were even uttered and I was blocked from going on stage…from being near it…The outlaw Susie Wales…

as I was one of the anti-mRNA faces, you will get on podiums etc. by RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya and Prasad and Oz et al., we will be bullshitted for 3.5 more years….these guys I know well, are pure place holder clowns…subverting Trump again…you will think they are removing the mRNA vaccine….but it’s all duplicity…a game, planned out lies and misdirection….wager me, PLEASE….you will find out we will have mRNA vaccine still, more of it, in 3.5 years, please save this substack…for I talk to the people inside, and mRNA under different names too…it is all a giant PHUCK and I think POTUS Trump knows it. They have zero intention of doing the right thing. so many died due to that mRNA vaccine by Malone et al. But the real killers get rewarded with jobs and to visit the White House.

Praise to Berenson here…for this Tweet.

