Berenson wrote a decent substack unpacking Elon's TWITTER challenges yet IMO, it's simpler than that, Elon promised free unfettered TWITTER; it's NOT! it still censors & its a toy to them; Eugyppius
said it best, FC*K Twitter, they had their chance, there will soon be options way better than TWITTER and substack is offering that...way to go substack...!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And where are the Fauci Files Musk promised?
if the "white hats" are in control as we've been told by various patriots and truthers, Q also told us to beware of whom you follow...if Musk is not a "white hat", he is showing us that "he" can't be trusted either...it's another lesson during the "Great Awakening"...or Musk is just another POS.