Best sniper in US military Nick Irving says why would you join the military today for politicians only into it to enrich themselves and to get oil...nothing to do with keeping Americans safe; we were
too blind to see...what we did was not for Americans...'what the fuck is the point' Irving asks...now? no! I should not be thanked, we killed people for oil....not to save America or freedom; only oil
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Yeah. We've been had.