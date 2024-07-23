Is this DEI as how democrats see it? Is this fair to merit-based hard, working qualified, more qualified women and men, women and men of color, white women and men etc.? To anyone? So, we have this person Kamala Harris aka VP Giggles and Cackles, clearly not the sharpest knife in the box, clearly highly inept, being slotting into senior posts that most if not all must face elections and the polls and voter yet somehow, she is at the right place at the right time. She was Obama’s girl…he said so. Obama historically with Paul ‘eunuch Bendict Arnold beelzebub devil’ Ryan, remain the two most deadly dangerous people ever to touch power in the US government, both worked to harm USA. So I mention Obama out of derision.

And she Harris, has been doing his, Obama’s, bidding to destroy America, to ISLAMize America, to flood it with many Tashfeen Maliks, to kill us, to stab us, to bomb us, to turn it into a shithole, hellhole, 3rd world Middle Eastern Latin American North African type barrios shanty town scum nation, with Biden and Obama…she was the border CZAR and look at the 20 million illegals who flooded in, with Mayorkas who should be impeached and jailed 10 times….now we learn of new illegals coming in a caravan, and we must place every single rape and murder of American women, our girls, at Harris’s feet. Their blood is on her hands. Drips from her hands.

For this alone, for the rapes and murders of our women and girls (never forget), for the fact that she sat there silent and covered up that Biden was non compos mentis, not of sound mind, for 4 years, means she CANNOT be POTUS, period! She is disqualified! She is a danger. Do not be fooled by Harris, this person was the most radical person in the US senate…

All that DEI immigrant black brown shit is out the window for me, fuck it! I have that brown black shit coursing in me and I don’t want her as POTUS, she is corrupt, inept, unqualified, and fucked us at the border with illegals who have killed our girls and fucked us lying about Biden. Do not bring that immigrant black brown shit here, we need to talk about merit, ability, qualifications…she has none. At least for what she is auditioning for. She never ever got support of democrats, she was that radical, too radical than you understand, devastating to the rust belt states…

be warned!

Trump is the ONLY answer and Biden, Harris are radical left people, destroying and damaging America.

