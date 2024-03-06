Biden INC. deliberately invading America, destroying America & setting Americans up to be killed, gang raped by the illegals NOW; reports are that illegals who seek to join military given citizenship?
You take illegal rapists, murderers, jihadists among them, give them automatic weapons in the military & they came illegally, and then give them citizenship? Are we now fucking insane? Vigilant NN
We have a Biden administration (with Obama who is really running America) invading America. In your face!
‘Retired Army Colonel Issues Chilling Statement
MAR 4, 2024
“The donors own the political figure.”
When Tucker Carlson asked if Congress would be stupid enough to pass a law granting citizenship to illegal aliens who enlist in the military, Douglas Macgregor answered, “YES.”
“The problem is Washington is donor-occupied. Donor occupied. The donors own the political figure. So what do the donors want?
“You’ve heard the expression donors win elections, not voters. Well, if the voter isn’t winning the election and the donor is winning it. Are these policies not a function of the people delivering huge quantities of cash to the to the Hill, whether they’re part of the pharmaceutical industry, a foreign lobby or a defense lobby or something else?
“So, who are the people in Washington responding to? They’re not responding to me. I don’t think they’re responding to you. And I don’t think most Americans feel that they’re responsive at all. So the problem is not do we have Americans who care? Of course, we do. We have millions of them. We’re not alone. But we’re not in power, Tucker. That’s the problem.”’
Excellent piece by Vigilant NN.
They didn't kill enough of us with the covid death shots.
Next stop...illegal aliens shooting Americans.
Is anybody at the wheel of America aside from this corrupt and murderous “illegitimate administration”? Why wouldn’t anyone who seeks to destroy America not allow “ILLEGAL INVADERS” join the military? This is another “PRONG” of this corrupt and murderous “illegitimate administration”! There is absolutely no doubt in my mind these “monsters in power” including Americas once most “prestigious military”, they will not stop until they destroy everything and anything which stands in their way! Look no further than the entire “COVID MURDERERS” these people are! Every agency is involved and has sleepers within them! Not to mention all the “military age illegals” coming here lock stock and yes Barrel! Does anyone really believe this is for our own good? As I’ve said before, if anyone believes that the state America has been reduced to is beneficial to America, then you’re part of the problem! Everything illegal is now LEGAL in America, as long as it will help “DESTROY OUR GREAT COUNTRY”! The insanity is so damn dangerous and NOBODY IN CONGRESS SEEMS TO GIVE A DAMN! (Yes some in congress do care), though not many! This is as I see it the end of America as we once knew it! Every sensible American can see the danger, the destruction, the murder and the complete collapse of America on the horizon! At this point America needs more than ever before,“DEVINE INTERVENTION”!!! Obviously mortals are not going to stop this destruction!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
