‘March 20, 2023: On July 4, 2021, President Joe Biden gave a speech, “Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from COVID-19.” Biden stated;

“My fellow Americans, it’s the most patriotic thing you can do. So, please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it — do it now for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community, and for your country. Folks, it’s up to all of us to protect the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; the right to equal justice under the law….and know that our children and grandchildren will be safe on this planet for generations to come.” - President Joe Biden, July 4, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Criminal and Equate to an Act of War

Biden’s speech was the most two-faced, treasonous speech a President has ever given. On July 4ht, 2021, he promised to protect our unalienable God-given rights while simultaneously issuing an unconstitutional and criminal mandate that Americans get injected with mRNA technology ‘vaccines’ that we know are bioweapons.

Biden’s Mandate Resulted in the Tragic Deaths of Working Americans that Equates to the Same Loss in Lives as an Act of War

Independence Day 2021, Biden blatantly lied when he promised to protect American’s rights to life, liberty, and property. Nearly two years later, Biden continues to destroy our rights, our lives, and our nation. The so-called ‘virus’ was never a threat to our economy , public health, or national security.

It was Biden’s unlawful and criminal ‘vaccine’ mandate for all US employees that resulted in a loss of lives in the American workforce that equates to an act of war.

Biden is Acting on Behalf of an Enemy of the American People

In October 2021, I gave a talk during the Reawaken American Tour articulating how President Biden’s mandates would result in a greater loss in lives and greater loss to our economy than any war in American history and that President Biden was in fact, declaring war on the American people.

Global military powers, specifically Russia, now recognize that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are by definition bioweapons, and are being used for the purposes causing disease, disabilities, and death of global civilians. Outside the US, the mRNA bioweapon injections are being seized and destroyed.

Biden’s Unbridled Reign of Terror and Destruction of America Will Not Stop Unless Congress Stops Him

On September 12, 2022, President Biden signed the Executive Order, Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovations for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy.

The Execute Order states, “For biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals… We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology the same way in which we write a software and program computers.”

Biden states that in order to achieve societal goals we need to develop genetic engineering technologies that can write circuitry for cells and program biology the same way a developer would write software for a computer.

The societal goals are transhumanism. Transhumanism or ‘directed evolution,’ is the sector of the biotechnology industry that integrates Ai and nanotechnologies with the human body.

Why is Congress ignoring this executive order for the ‘directed evolution’ of all American adults and children to be merged with the digital software (using mRNA ‘vaccines’ and other mRNA technologies)?

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ are the Gateway to Transhumanism, per Dr. Malone

Dr. Malone discusses how the mRNA technology ‘vaccines’ are being used for the purposes of transhumanism in a recent interview with Glenn Beck.

The “Genetic engineering technologies that can program and control cells inside of Americans’ bodies in the same way a software program determines a computer’s functionality and responsiveness,” that Biden needs to develop; have already been developed and ‘installed’ in the majority of Americans.

They’re called COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’.

Pfizer’s mRNA lipid nanoparticles are formulated with gold and graphene oxide. No one was informed that they were being injected with nanotech.

Are Biden’s Mandates and Executive Orders Acts of Terrorism?

By definition, an act of terrorism is an act dangerous to human life, in violation of the criminal laws of the United States, to intimidate or coerce a government or civilian population in furtherance of political or social objectives.

Biden’s objectives are to act as a tyrant and completely disregard the Constitution and the criminal laws of America. His objectives to destroy humanity and merge humans with technology couldn’t be more clear than when he;

mandated the mRNA bioweapon ‘vaccines’ for US employees, and wrote in his executive order on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing.

Big Pharma, Pfizer, the FDA, CDC, HHS, and most of our government leaders have lied to the American people because they have an agenda that involves ‘societal goals.’ Apparently those societal goals include reprogramming the cells of our bodies to effect the functions and performance of our bodies and minds the same way you’d program a computer, which is transhumanism.

The use of the mRNA ‘vaccine’ technology is intentionally causing disease and death in innocent children and adults as part of the process of creating hybrid human-like bodies that can integrate with the digital realm.

Biden is Intentionally Destroying America and Humanity, per His Executive Order

Biden’s ‘societal goals’ and the purposes of the COVID-19 mRNA injections are not about protecting Americans’ health, liberties, or freedoms, Biden’s societal goals are the destruction of America and humanity.

“In America, we believe we have unalienable God-given rights including sovereignty over our bodies and children. Per this executive order, it’s apparent that Biden does not agree with our beliefs. Biden’s societal goals include the complete control of every American citizen and child down to the cellular level inside.” - Karen Kingston

The misrepresentation of mRNA bioweapons as ‘safe and effective vaccines’ is an act of biowarfare. Global biowarfare that Americans will be complicit in if our Congress and state Governors do nothing to stop the use of mRNA technology bioweapons on innocent civilians, and seize and destroy the shots.

Our government, healthcare agencies, and Pfizer will continue promoting their COVID-19 lies while watching thousands of American adults and children die suddenly from the COVID-19 mRNA injections, until we let them know, that we know, that they know the truth about the mRNA injections and are complicit in biowarfare crimes if they don’t take action to seize and destroy the mRNA injections.

Expertise and Intelligence is Required to Win an Intelligence War

Lieutenant General Krillilov, the Russian Military Chief of Nuclear and Biowarfare, cites my med-legal analysis in his most recent global briefing on Pfizer’s role in the use of mRNA technology bioweapons on civilians under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines’ and has launched a global criminal prosecution case against Pfizer. Lieutenant General Krillilov cites my work and affirms that the mRNA vaccines are by definition agents of biowarfare per 18 USC 175.

I’ve been fighting this psychological war to educate Americans and our government officials for two years now. If you want America to take control of this biowarfare nightmare, please reach out to government leaders and powerful media influencers to request for me to present the evidence that can take down Pfizer and stop the mRNA technology platform dead in its tracks. I can be reached through patriots@mifight.com’