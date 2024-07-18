Biden is out, gone! it's over, stepping down now! The filth deepstate moved to kill Trump, Tucker said it, I said it months ago, there was no way they could have defeated 45, not even jail! But MISSED
They missed! It is over for Biden...there will be hell to pay but now the democrats will likely putup VP Giggles and Cackles Border 'flood America with 20 million rapist & murderer illegals' Harris!
Thank God for Trump! They did this too to suck oxygen from Trump’s big night! Open convention?
Trump is going to rock this tonight the number 1 reason is God is with him and he knows and we know it too!
Biden walks with Satan along with the swamp… it’s over!!
God does not often intervene in the affairs of man but sometimes he comes along.