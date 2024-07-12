Biden NATO press conference today July 11th 2024 was also a hoax FRAUD, scripted, Biden used a teleprompter and they picked who the questions would come from, got the questions, Biden prepared answers
all a fraud, not unscripted, a huge lie, Biden cannot talk without teleprompter, he cannot form sentences, mentally unfit, DRUDGE now turning on him, he is TOAST, DRUDGE cannot glaringly LIE; respect
What a lie and joke.
I could tell he knew the questions before they were asked. A total set up!
A total fraud who is a pathological liar; and the epitome of a crooked “politician”! If his lips are moving, he is lying! What an embarrassment to the USA!