Biden was NON COMPOS MENTIS (NOT of sound mind as POTUS), he was in dementia and low level senile & could not walk! I saw it the night of the debate! It was criminal that the democrats & handlers were
lying to the extent they were & deceiving the nation; but we knew he was down & it is not that he was able to content the election, it was there was NO eff in way he could have served a 2nd term!
Yet there was the push to get him there and there must be no excuse. All of you who participated must be outed and shamed and vilified. Kamala Harris benefitted from the fact that he Biden, was disabled and mentally incompetent to remain POTUS and so she got her shot, but she showed us just how stupid, inept, lazy she was, that was the key, this lady refused to do the hard work and learn the issues and be prepared and it showed. The people were not that stupid and between her cackle laugh and her moronity, her sloppiness, lack of respect of the high office that she could have taken, she lost. She helped breach the border with illegals who came in and did wrong, yet she could not defend anything verbally etc. She lacked the intellect to hold the office. I am glad she lost. She must go away and not return, it is over for her! When Biden out on the Trump hat he was destroying Kamala and rightly so. He was telling us DO NOT vote for her. Thanks. For that, thanks.
Duh! Biden was unfit to run in 2020! Obvious he had dementia then! He got his sister & wife confused for heaven’s sake! He literally said they had THE best voter fraud organization ever and Obama used it in 2012 to win. No joke!
It was reported that his sister urged him not to run in 2019 due to his (mental) health … everyone knew he would be a CCP Deep State puppet all along. It was obvious no one really liked him and he didn’t even win the Dem primary .. it got rigged in South Carolina with Clyburn’s help.. Come on! No news here or last June’s disastrous debate. The guy fell on TV more times than all 45 other Presidents combined! He couldn’t walk right and shuffled like a Parkinson’s patient. He always had a hoarse voice or cough… he had covid like 4 or 5 times. Auto pen in total charge & did DS preemptive pardons someone likely got rich on those too .. he didn’t have a clue. But he can lie and collect foreign bribes with the best of them! Good ole Joe!
