Yet there was the push to get him there and there must be no excuse. All of you who participated must be outed and shamed and vilified. Kamala Harris benefitted from the fact that he Biden, was disabled and mentally incompetent to remain POTUS and so she got her shot, but she showed us just how stupid, inept, lazy she was, that was the key, this lady refused to do the hard work and learn the issues and be prepared and it showed. The people were not that stupid and between her cackle laugh and her moronity, her sloppiness, lack of respect of the high office that she could have taken, she lost. She helped breach the border with illegals who came in and did wrong, yet she could not defend anything verbally etc. She lacked the intellect to hold the office. I am glad she lost. She must go away and not return, it is over for her! When Biden out on the Trump hat he was destroying Kamala and rightly so. He was telling us DO NOT vote for her. Thanks. For that, thanks.