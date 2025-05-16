Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jt714's avatar
Jt714
24m

Duh! Biden was unfit to run in 2020! Obvious he had dementia then! He got his sister & wife confused for heaven’s sake! He literally said they had THE best voter fraud organization ever and Obama used it in 2012 to win. No joke!

It was reported that his sister urged him not to run in 2019 due to his (mental) health … everyone knew he would be a CCP Deep State puppet all along. It was obvious no one really liked him and he didn’t even win the Dem primary .. it got rigged in South Carolina with Clyburn’s help.. Come on! No news here or last June’s disastrous debate. The guy fell on TV more times than all 45 other Presidents combined! He couldn’t walk right and shuffled like a Parkinson’s patient. He always had a hoarse voice or cough… he had covid like 4 or 5 times. Auto pen in total charge & did DS preemptive pardons someone likely got rich on those too .. he didn’t have a clue. But he can lie and collect foreign bribes with the best of them! Good ole Joe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
28m

New Music Video Release: Sharp as a Tack. Friends and Family Deny the Encroaching Dementia of an Elderly Man. https://turfseer.substack.com/p/new-music-video-release-sharp-as

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture