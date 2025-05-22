up, lied, misled the American people about the failure of the Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. Bourla Bancel Sahin Malone Weissman etc. in terms of being ineffective and harmful, not safety tested. The American people faced 2 of the greatest disasters, lies, cons in history, and spearheaded by Trump’s COVID Task Force Birx, Redfield, Fauci, Hahn et al. of the lockdowns and the mRNA LNP gene platform vaccine.

I am saying I think that the Malone Bourla BioNTech Pfizer Moderna Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine is killing Biden. Sadly. As it killed many Americans and will kill many thousands, tens of thousands, millions to come. Poison pills. Within.

I am saying, place the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine at the center of any debate as to what has happened to POTUS Biden here. I am saying it is likely that Biden is falling to an aggressive form of TURBO prostate cancer. If this was covered up for a decade then that is a different story and then this has to be investigated but at the same time, it is highly likely the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine is destroying him and will cause his death earlier than it should have been. This has been the landscape we lived under since Malone and Bourla et al. plied their death trade of the mRNA shots.

There was Malone shilling and coercing you to take the shots. One of the many until the deaths piled up and he could shill no more. I am told he never took it and lied to the nation as part of the shill for Pfizer and Moderna etc. to benefit. I am told that he knew, always knew that it was dangerous from the era of his own mRNA/liposome basic research. This is why I have always asked that the likes of he and others, Bancel, Weissman, Walensky, Jha, Hahn, Azar, Bourla, Fauci et al. enter a court under oath to answer separately on all mRNA questions. Take all the Horsemen on my Horsemen list to courts, juries. Hang them high if judges and juries say to hang them.

It is terrible, this aggressive form of prostate cancer being reported re Biden. This is rare, this occurrence. If Trump took those shots, then he is at risk of this happening, potential early death from the mRNA shots that he was misled about, and I am sorry. Trump is not young but ordinarily healthy. I pray. I am hoping he said he took it when he did not…that he lied to us…I hope he was smart enough to pull that deception off for that one may have indeed saved his life. I support POTUS Trump and do not want him harmed as I do not want anyone harmed.

POTUS Trump is now being misled still by the HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc.

The officials he, Trump, placed in those agencies, he was told to put into these health agency spots are NOW misleading him AGAIN, and while he knows of the harms of the mRNA vaccine (and should have pulled these and stopped it), he needed leadership and strength and people who would guide him and insist that these mRNA shots be pulled. This is his off-ramp, but they are playing a game now ON him. These are the wrong people. They IMO are there and showing it, to get good salaries, brand, and do NOTHING. Something stinks to high heavens with these appointments.

To write round about tautological NOTHINGNESS lack of substance reports and papers to bullshit you that they are doing something. Hold townhalls and seeming beneficial discussions yet when you walk away you get NOTHING. In the same spot. They are there to shut down any inquiry on deadly OWS lockdowns or mRNA vaccines and maintain mRNA vaccine, transitioning all vaccine to mRNA and to help solidify the ‘safe and effective’ lies that they in part helped foster. If you go back now and read and listen to them across COVID you would see they were really shilling mRNA. You just ‘liked’ them, but they were subverting our efforts to get accountability.

Trump is being misled and damaged again.

There is no clinical, medical, scientific etc. reason that POTUS Trump, RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.), Makary, Prasad, Bhattacharya et al. to keep the Malone Pfizer Bourla Wiles et al. mRNA vaccine on the market…none.

These health agency people will show you that they too are the problem. Dressed up differently. Same horse, different saddle.

What can we do to get the spike protein out of us, to detox of it? Firstly, NO more mRNA COVID shots, NONE! There is no basis for any today, IMO never was for it never worked and we had natural immunity as our key guard and the US population was already near full immunity and near HERD immunity by the time the fraud fake Malone mRNA vaccine was rolled out January 2021. The mRNA vaccines were NEVER ever needed in no one, certainly no infant, no child, no teen, NONE. It was all a great hoax and lie, everything about COVID. All of it, a PCR manufactured lie, a lie of asymptomatic transmission. Never had ONE case. So, what do we do? NO more vaccine.

No booster, not one! No flu shot either, it has never ever worked! All a fraud! Proper diet, rest, exercise, your body’s own natural immunity, a strong functional immune system is robust enough. Yes, as we age, there is immune system decline, immuno-senescence, but make common-sense reasonable precaution decisions and take care of granny and grandpa. They will be fine. Mitigate risk around them. As for you. But think critically.

Also, to address the spike protein from vaccine in you, there may be some relief via these compounds and until the proper definitive comparative effectiveness research is done, these are safe OTC compounds already approved that could be of utility (make your own decision, read up on these and think what is best for you):

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

