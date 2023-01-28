Biden's judicial nominee (Bjelkengren) could not answer basic questions about the US Constitution when asked by Senator Kennedy; she tries to confuse and befuddle by answering what she was not asked
This is the quality & type of people we have on the bench now & why America is circling the drain & why we cannot get to 2024 fast enough; we need this entire thing drained; shameful
Q: “Judge, tell me what article V of the Constitution does?” Biden judicial nominee: “Article V is not coming to mind at the moment.” “How about article II?” Nominee: “Neither is Article II”
Not knowing anything at all about her, because I simply don't follow US media, the issue is not that she doesn't know what 1+1 equals in the US legal system, but HOW THE FUCK she got this far to even be considered as a candidate?
Answering a question that wasnt asked, or pretending not to hear, or just going silent and blank are now the hallmarks of the evil that hides in plain sight.