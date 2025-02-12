'Big Balls' has now struck it big, really BIG, with all the drama around his work in Musk's DOGE sleuthing for crooked Republican and Democrat stolen tax-money, he got promoted to State Department;
let us raise one to Big Balls and his good work in uncovering fraud in our government...wait till I share what we will learn via similar pioneering work from Big ***s! Edward Coristine
Note, that nickname was also the nickname of Big Mike, go ask Obama…in my opinion, the DC Republican and Democrat bureaucrats are batshit terrified by these under 24 year olds and it is such great news for WE the people!
‘Big balls’ nickname angers them and they getting vapors etc. yet have no problem slicing up a baby in the womb? Even at 9 months?
You go, Big Balls! You go! Can I hear an amen for the brother!
its funny and serious all at once.
59 MILLION dollars for illegals in NY and FEMA gives $750, HEADS ARE GONNA ROLL!!