BIG Pharma drug and vaccine companies were near bankrupt so outdid themselves with the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. deadly mRNA vaccines, they knew it was unsafe & deadly but did not care, $$$
was the aim, they helped create a fraud PCR COVID non-pandemic: Hedley Rees's excellent piece deserves a read "Big Pharma companies were going broke, so they committed fraud of the SARS-CoV-2 Variety"
Yes, destroying the human genome, humanity, with the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. gene therapy…for that is what it always is and was…transfection gene therapy…so that investors & rich criminals can stay afloat and make more $$.
Question: does CAR T cell therapy (genetic engineering using CRISPR) have DNA plasmids in them? Can you or we connect the dots to Malone Bourla Sahin et al. mRNA vaccines?
Hedley Rees’s work is good, and he makes the case that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine builds on existing CAR T…as to such rapid development…your views? Support his work.
https://www.catalyticds.com/pharmas-broken-business-model-part-2-scraping-the-barrel-in-drug-discovery/
and here is part 1 https://www.catalyticds.com/pharmas-broken-business-model-part-1-an-industry-on-the-brink-of-terminal-decline/
___
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a way to get immune cells called T cells (a type of white blood cell) to fight cancer by changing them in the lab so they can find and destroy cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy is also sometimes talked about as a type of cell-based gene therapy, because it involves altering the genes inside T cells to help them attack the cancer.
Primer:
How CAR T-cell therapy works
Immune receptors and foreign antigens
The immune system recognizes foreign substances in the body by finding proteins called antigens on the surface of those cells. Immune cells called T cells have their own proteins called receptors that attach to foreign antigens and help trigger other parts of the immune system to destroy the foreign substance.
The relationship between antigens and immune receptors is like a lock and key. Just as a lock can only be opened with the right key, each foreign antigen has a unique immune receptor that can bind to it.
Cancer cells also have antigens, but if your immune cells don't have the right receptors, they can't attach to the antigens and help destroy the cancer cells.
Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs)
In CAR T-cell therapies, T cells are taken from the patient's blood and are changed in the lab by adding a gene for a receptor (called a chimeric antigen receptor or CAR), which helps the T cells attach to a specific cancer cell antigen. The CAR T cells are then given back to the patient.
Since different cancers have different antigens, each CAR is made for a specific cancer's antigen. For example, in certain kinds of leukemia or lymphoma, the cancer cells have an antigen called CD19. Many of the CAR T-cell therapies to treat these cancers are made to attach to the CD19 antigen and will not work for a cancer that does not have the CD19 antigen.
I still do not believe RFK, Jr., will stay with the Adminstration for four years. I would be dreaming to say that Trump will allow RFK to do his thing.
I did not read RFK's book, but I still cannot forget that Pfizer gave $1 million towards the #45 inauguration.