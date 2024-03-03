Biggest fraud word we know of today is 'Freedom Fighter' that was coined out of the COVID fraud; fact is that most so called 'Freedom Fighters' were & are in it only for their pockets; they have used
the pain and suffering of people, from COVID, to emerge from their UNKNOWN miserable lives, to craft and IMAGE yet are only money whores, some as actual mRNA vaccine shills; PUTRID people
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biggest fraud word we know of today is 'Freedom Fighter' that was coined out of the COVID fraud; fact is that most so called 'Freedom Fighters' were & are in it only for their pockets; they have used
I just watched a great YT video and commrnted that maybe it's time to stop with all the "studies" along with paying all the "scientists" doing them. I believe that would be a great beginning! They truly aren't researching anything--they are victimizing animals and humans alike, and absolutely not for our good in any way!
The bullies gut punched us. Onlookers picked up the change that fell out of our pockets. Like in all such situations it is incumbent on the victims to fight back. Nobody is going to do it for us. And, if we lay down and take it I guarantee the bullying will continue and get worse.