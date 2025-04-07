What is your view today on the tariffs? I do not agree with tariffs this way, and I think it should be targeted to places like China and specific industries…another issue, is the market meltdown and pullback really the market correcting itself due to our unpayable national debt, deficits, and unsustainable high stock market valuations? I am no expert. Remember we tried tariffs, and it ended in global recession/depression…in all of that, something has to be done for we have a trade deficit of 24 trillion $ and budget deficits of over 1 trillion per year and national debt of 37 trillion$$. What do we do? I support the Orange Prophet, the Orange one, I do, still, despite his catastrophic fraud COVID mishandling, deadly OWS lockdowns, deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines, I still support as think he remains the best option…so do we hold? Do we stand with him? Trump has done so many good things, some even great and I argue is trying in a difficult situation, yet he also says outrageous things and does things that are IMO not right. On balance his good outweighs the not so good. IMO the intent is in a good place, I cannot think he is malevolent to USA. Like others on both the Republican and Democrat party. But it is my opinion and do not hate me. Like you, I have mine. I respect yours and it is how we learn. By listening and sharing. I am asking questions to understand your views and to debate.