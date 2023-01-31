Bill Gates at second 17 tells us the COVID gene injection vaccines (mRNA-DNA) do not work, have failed, did not work, never did, do not stop infection or stop variants etc.; what? after you berated
people to get it & shamed them and agreed with threatening people with force of law? GATES said in the lower video that the vaccines were terrific; you are to be investigated & dragged into court
Listen to the idiot Gates initially, the COVID vaccines are succeeding…“this is a great vaccine”:
5 May 2009, David Rockefeller Jr hosted a secretive meeting with Gorge Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Michael Bloomberg, Ted Turner and Oprah Winfrey, calling themselves “The Good Club”, to discuss depopulation plans. “Why all the secrecy? They wanted to speak rich to rich without worrying anything they said would end up in the newspapers, painting them as an alternative world government.” 1
In 2012, as a result from that meeting, CNN mogul Ted Turner, a freemason Bilderberger, wanted a population reduction of 95% (360 million left out of 7 billion) through a global 100 year one child policy (although he had 5 children and 2 million acres), due to an alleged global warming of 8° in 40 years (although he has private jets).2
Yet, even before that, less than one year after “The Good Club” meeting:
In 2010, Bill Gates said in a TED talk promoting decarbonisation by population culling as a solution to the weather change fake crisis: “So you’ve got a thing on the left, CO2, that you want to get to zero, and that’s going to be based on the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy… The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services (i.e. murdering unborn babies through abortion and abortifacients promoted by the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation), we could lower that by, perhaps 10 or 15 percent”.3
