Bivalent Boosters Creating Adverse Childhood Experiences in Kids Ages 5-11 with Injections that Evoke Symptoms Our Children Will not Forget; Dr. Peter McCullough (John Leake) clarion call: stop shots!
Big praise for Dr. McCullough for he is focusing on an aspect of the COVID fraud gene injection that is failing clinically with no basis as children bring statistical zero risk to the table, near zero
‘Vaccines should have acceptable safety profiles with <5% having any significant short-term symptoms, be safe over the long term, provide at least 50% protection against a disease, inhibit transmission, and last at least a year. Faulty vaccines that underperform or make our kids sick should be rejected by parents and removed from the market to protect public safety.’
Support this tremendous scholarship of Dr. McCullough and John Leake.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
50% Prevention is grossly inadequate and should be at least 85%. They are mostly for the Flu, Polio, Tetanus and some other viral diseases. COVID Experimental Gene Therapy injections are a Failure and must be Banned.
We need a concerted effort and campaign to stop the vaccines immediately. If the doctors were for it and Del Bigtree and Children's Health Defense instead of taking out law suits which are only part of the corruption. A huge campaign that encourages everyone to sign onto it and posted everywhere.