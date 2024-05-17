Black Americans no more? Why has Biden & Obama told black Americans they are no longer welcomed on the Democrat party slave plantation? What changed? The color of the voter's skin? Is the fair skinned
Latino more prized now than the black American? Who built America & put blood & sweat into the nation? What insanity & I see it daily in New York, across State, blacks are now despised by democrats
Yet why are blacks leaving the democrat plantation too? At such very large numbers now. Is it they realize democrats seek to keep them in the hood and down and low?
So as blacks figured out the demonic nature of the democrat party on their survivability, that the democrat party is the party of slavery and Jim Crow and KKK etc., the democrats then immediately turn to the Latino from South America, the illegal Latino? Is this why the USA is being invaded by the Biden-Obama administration (Obama’s 3rd term)?
What opinion do you have? Should the black man and woman in America now sit in the back of the BUS again? Behind the LATINO? The illegal LATINO? To the LATINO who is getting big money FREE, free housing, phones, flatscreens, free free free and our blacks, veterans, poor live on the streets? Trump did more for blacks than Obama and Biden did in 8 years and now Biden Obama doing it again…even bringing jihadists into USA that could harm blacks with rape and murder. and fentanyl etc.
When will black Americans say enough is enough? When will they punish the fraud crooked HOUSE congressional black caucus and vote them all out?
What say you?
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jane Ruby said on a Coffee Chat that you tried to suck her into the Wellness Company. Man. I just watched that video of you on Puerto Rico and you are all Big Tough..."these sleazy people just want to make $$$"
Look at you now Wellness Boy.
Look at you go! Tough Punisher boy...
Did you have cancer, Island Boy?