You can’t just take these Southern border newcomers & given them all that stuff while others here for a century being put behind the line? Democrats best wake up for all those blacks now voting for Trump.

Blacks, its time you leave the democrat plantation, this gross disrespect and disregard, leave that slave plantation and vote for someone who cannot get it that wrong and can do good…remember January 2020, you were voting for 45. Trump did more for you than Obama and Biden did in 8 years…