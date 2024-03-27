Black Americans starving, suffering in Chicago, in New York so how do you take Latinos, just walking in, pay no taxes, cannot vote & put them in front of the line before blacks who have worked & paid
taxes, work hard, how do you take these people just walking across the border yet giving them all the resources over blacks? How do you hurt blacks this way? You Chicago & New York mayors best wake up
You can’t just take these Southern border newcomers & given them all that stuff while others here for a century being put behind the line? Democrats best wake up for all those blacks now voting for Trump.
Blacks, its time you leave the democrat plantation, this gross disrespect and disregard, leave that slave plantation and vote for someone who cannot get it that wrong and can do good…remember January 2020, you were voting for 45. Trump did more for you than Obama and Biden did in 8 years…
Pedo Joe is disrespecting every hard working American.
They both have Black Mayors too. I heard a Black woman in a Chicago city hall meeting, asking why a Black Mayor was dumping all the illegals into the Black communities and taking their hard won public buildings away from Blacks again. She said "how are we to win, if we elect a black person, and they do this?". It's like Black-on-Black crime. But the truth of the matter is the mayors got paid alot of money to be "puppet mayors" for somebody else whose making the decisions really. Probably the DNC.