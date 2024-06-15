Black Chicago voters turn away from Democrats in city of Chicago and turn to Trump, as city moves to give $2,000 month to each illegal child while no money for black Chicago children; “Black America,
wake up and pay attention. Supporting Trump does not make you racist. It does not demonize you. It says to the Democratic Party, you’re not gonna keep playing with us. You’re not going to keep taking
us for granted.”
This illegitimate administration does not represent the tax-paying American.
It solely exists to serve its own perverted corrupt existence.
Now braindead Biden is going to give the illegals visas so they can vote, they have SS cards so why not that too. This election season is going to be a shit show, the country will devolve more than it has now so get ready.