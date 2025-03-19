I argue that people in Justice etc. who are reading case law etc. are not doing a good enough job to help advise and craft EOs, to help Trump write the EOs in a more bullet proof manner to escape the clutches of the black robes! Bisshes are subverting Trump! How should Trump approach this? Moreover, many of these issues need congress and if the lazy corrupted house and senate can get up and help him, help codify into law.

BREAKING: Federal judge blocks Trump's transgender military ban

‘A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has blocked the Trump administration’s ban on transgender military service members, issuing a preliminary injunction Tuesday that halts the policy from taking effect.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ruled Tuesday in Talbott v. Trump that the administration’s policy likely violates the constitutional rights of transgender service members, finding that the government failed to provide evidence that banning them serves a legitimate military purpose. In fact, she said, the policy was "soaked in animus and dripping with pretext.”

“The ban at bottom invokes derogatory language to target a vulnerable group in violation of the Fifth Amendment,” she wrote.’

Reyes concluded that the administration’s policy, implemented through Executive Order 14183, likely violates constitutional protections and ordered the Department of Defense to maintain the preexisting policies that allowed transgender individuals to serve openly.

In a 79-page opinion, Reyes said it was not only unconstitutional but “a solution in search of a problem.”’