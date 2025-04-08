BLACKROCK (12 trillion $ under management) CEO Larry Fink says the United States economy is already in recession; 'most CEOs tell him 'we are probably in a recession right now'
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I consider ANY comment from Larry Fink to be about as useful and authentic as anything Jamie Dimon of Chase Bank says. These two whores have been sucking the life out of the planet's economies for 20 years. May they both find their way to a cell in Gitmo with bread and water as sustenance, maybe share a cell with that mother ********* Fauci
It's all proceeding according to plan.