Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Genazzano's avatar
Genazzano
1h

No matter what side of the fence they are on they are still all grubs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
1h

Dear HHS Kennedy, Bobbie do you find murder of children acceptable or fashionable arm accessory? I do not find murder of children acceptable by anyone male or female or position. What will you do? I cannot believe what comes out of the voice box any more most lies something to candy coat the situation to make people not react more fluoride in the water to dumb us down or more experiments or projects down the toilet bowls into our drinking water supply? More chemicals put into all formats of the environment aluminum, mercury, lead, cadmium, nuclear waste? More phosphate or aka roundup air, water, soil more genetic modifications in the human body or plants or other subspecies? More nitrogen or non stick cookware or plastic? Strange the tick species along with mosquitoes have been more virile for transfer ability to humans again. The Department of Agriculture mods of the flue whatever species, killing more chickens to make the prices go up and another epidemic again? Them German scientists experimented on twins a more preference to see how it would go even the Russians did the same thing. The most current twin study was the two astronauts one was married to Gabby Gifford the politician in AZ shot in the head some years ago survived one of them is still married to her and is in office somewhere in Congress if recall the one that stayed in space longer than a year the human DNA did not return to the normal state implications unknown the other the DNA returned back to normal perhaps this is needed knowledge to live on Mars or the Moon. Why not clean up the toxic soup you created on Earth just will repeat history again and destroy what sustains life. The human body needs the gravity to keep the DNA normal how could that be replicated for time away in space from the Earth. What is your end goal? Profit over a human life to keep your rich friends happy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture