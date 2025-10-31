12 vaccines, including: “DTap/Hep B/IPV (Pediarix), HiB/Acthib/Hiberix, Pneumococcal 20-valent Conj vaccine, Varicella (known commonly as Chickenpox), MMR, and Hepatitis A.”

Where is media coverage of Sa’Niya Carter’s death as she took the multiple vaccines? What say you Senator Cassidy? Or is it your job to protect the vaccine mafia cartel? how come FOX news has gone silent on this, still having the ladies with their pumps and BOTOX on daily talking garbage but nothing on Sa’Niya? CNN? where is the reporting? how come? where is the proper reporting? what has the government, the very HHS and FDA done about this? why has RFK Jr.’s HHS and Makary’s FDA been silent on this death? post vaccine? Is it because Cassidy has your testicles in his hands, sharing the grasping with The Outlaw Josie Susue Wales? Do these two have your stones in a vice? have they got your silence?

the vaccine cartel gives HHS and FDA etc. so very much kickbacks? to buy silence and complacency? I cannot say it is because she is a black infant for we also have multiple such infant deaths post vaccine e.g. Dallas and Tyson Shaw (twins of Idaho) who died post vaccine…(I will get to it in another stack). RFK Jr.’s rag CHD broke that story, I again applaud his link to anything positive yet he is failing. Fluff but nothing.

You ALL, you RFK Jr., Makary, Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya etc. spend lots of time talking and posing for photos but what exactly are your jobs? you seem to spend lots of time on stages and meetings, laughing…are you laughing at the American people for to me, you have done and done nothing of substance since taking the jobs…just bullshit talk…key is your silence on mRNA vaccine risk and your seeming now role in protecting it…why were you people hired? to pose? to have wine and cheese? to bring more mRNA vaccine? is this all about that? bringing mRNA vaccine? lipstick on a pig thing, still a pig, no?

it is like a big game, a joke…you people were hired to make America healthy again but it’s a joke…a money-making joke. IMO it’s a grift fest again, MAHA is turning out to be grift too, just like in COVID. why can’t you stop the asking for donor money and do the tax-payer’s work?

you people are subverting POTUS Trump, not doing what he hired you to do! IMO. Loomer is correct when she raises hell about such insiders subverting Trump. This ain’t no MAHA, this is grifting! dressed up differently. People are simply fleecing the American people. doing nothing. en route.

Full disclosure as RFK Jr. has taken a step and so I applaud him for that but is that window dressing? for he replaced them with idiots IMO, mostly morons save Kulldorff re ACIP…what is RFK Jr. really doing as head of HHS?, what has been done to benefit the American public IMO save to deflect and hide the deadliness of the Malone Bourla Moderna Moncef Perna Bancel Sahin Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine?…if their role, people like Oz, Prasad, Makary et al. was to cover up for vaccines and mRNA vaccine, then they have been a resounding success…hell we talking circumcision now:

